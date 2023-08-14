Das Instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023The instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2023Das Instrument EZO AU000000ABP9 ABACUS PROPERTY GRP UTS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023The instrument EZO AU000000ABP9 ABACUS PROPERTY GRP UTS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.08.2023Das Instrument 5OV CA26929L1067 EYEFI GROUP TECH.INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2023The instrument 5OV CA26929L1067 EYEFI GROUP TECH.INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2023Das Instrument 3AKI XS2399368658 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2023The instrument 3AKI XS2399368658 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2023Das Instrument PLT3 XS2337085851 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2023The instrument PLT3 XS2337085851 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2023Das Instrument NOS3 XS2399365472 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2023The instrument NOS3 XS2399365472 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2023Das Instrument PPA3 XS2297550217 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.08.2023The instrument PPA3 XS2297550217 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 15.08.2023