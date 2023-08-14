Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096     GBP0.941 
                                    GBP0.936 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.084 
 
                                    GBP0.938860 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.087683

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2491       1.092         XDUB      08:37:00      00066589230TRLO0 
2500       1.096         XDUB      08:46:28      00066589444TRLO0 
766       1.096         XDUB      08:46:28      00066589445TRLO0 
3261       1.090         XDUB      08:57:00      00066589756TRLO0 
549       1.088         XDUB      09:14:28      00066590194TRLO0 
2438       1.088         XDUB      09:14:28      00066590195TRLO0 
1829       1.086         XDUB      12:22:15      00066594576TRLO0 
554       1.086         XDUB      12:36:15      00066594888TRLO0 
473       1.086         XDUB      12:36:15      00066594889TRLO0 
2230       1.086         XDUB      12:48:15      00066595265TRLO0 
347       1.086         XDUB      12:48:15      00066595266TRLO0 
170       1.084         XDUB      13:36:59      00066596766TRLO0 
451       1.084         XDUB      13:36:59      00066596767TRLO0 
2230       1.084         XDUB      13:47:59      00066597215TRLO0 
313       1.084         XDUB      13:47:59      00066597216TRLO0 
439       1.084         XDUB      14:28:17      00066598237TRLO0 
2230       1.084         XDUB      14:53:32      00066599320TRLO0 
2230       1.084         XDUB      14:53:32      00066599321TRLO0 
2210       1.086         XDUB      15:14:02      00066600182TRLO0 
362       1.086         XDUB      15:35:29      00066600831TRLO0 
1927       1.086         XDUB      15:37:29      00066600907TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1676       94.10         XLON      09:14:39      00066590237TRLO0 
968       94.10         XLON      09:14:39      00066590238TRLO0 
83        93.70         XLON      11:40:30      00066593703TRLO0 
1218       93.80         XLON      11:40:30      00066593704TRLO0 
1476       93.80         XLON      11:40:30      00066593705TRLO0 
4190       93.90         XLON      12:58:32      00066595631TRLO0 
838       93.80         XLON      14:54:23      00066599358TRLO0 
1752       93.80         XLON      14:54:23      00066599359TRLO0 
1676       94.00         XLON      14:54:23      00066599360TRLO0 
838       94.00         XLON      14:54:23      00066599361TRLO0 
838       94.00         XLON      14:54:23      00066599362TRLO0 
1277       94.00         XLON      14:54:23      00066599363TRLO0 
246       94.00         XLON      14:54:23      00066599364TRLO0 
2290       93.60         XLON      15:35:23      00066600830TRLO0 
634       93.80         XLON      16:07:04      00066602442TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  264195 
EQS News ID:  1702347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.