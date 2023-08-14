DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096 GBP0.941 GBP0.936 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.084 GBP0.938860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.087683

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,501,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2491 1.092 XDUB 08:37:00 00066589230TRLO0 2500 1.096 XDUB 08:46:28 00066589444TRLO0 766 1.096 XDUB 08:46:28 00066589445TRLO0 3261 1.090 XDUB 08:57:00 00066589756TRLO0 549 1.088 XDUB 09:14:28 00066590194TRLO0 2438 1.088 XDUB 09:14:28 00066590195TRLO0 1829 1.086 XDUB 12:22:15 00066594576TRLO0 554 1.086 XDUB 12:36:15 00066594888TRLO0 473 1.086 XDUB 12:36:15 00066594889TRLO0 2230 1.086 XDUB 12:48:15 00066595265TRLO0 347 1.086 XDUB 12:48:15 00066595266TRLO0 170 1.084 XDUB 13:36:59 00066596766TRLO0 451 1.084 XDUB 13:36:59 00066596767TRLO0 2230 1.084 XDUB 13:47:59 00066597215TRLO0 313 1.084 XDUB 13:47:59 00066597216TRLO0 439 1.084 XDUB 14:28:17 00066598237TRLO0 2230 1.084 XDUB 14:53:32 00066599320TRLO0 2230 1.084 XDUB 14:53:32 00066599321TRLO0 2210 1.086 XDUB 15:14:02 00066600182TRLO0 362 1.086 XDUB 15:35:29 00066600831TRLO0 1927 1.086 XDUB 15:37:29 00066600907TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1676 94.10 XLON 09:14:39 00066590237TRLO0 968 94.10 XLON 09:14:39 00066590238TRLO0 83 93.70 XLON 11:40:30 00066593703TRLO0 1218 93.80 XLON 11:40:30 00066593704TRLO0 1476 93.80 XLON 11:40:30 00066593705TRLO0 4190 93.90 XLON 12:58:32 00066595631TRLO0 838 93.80 XLON 14:54:23 00066599358TRLO0 1752 93.80 XLON 14:54:23 00066599359TRLO0 1676 94.00 XLON 14:54:23 00066599360TRLO0 838 94.00 XLON 14:54:23 00066599361TRLO0 838 94.00 XLON 14:54:23 00066599362TRLO0 1277 94.00 XLON 14:54:23 00066599363TRLO0 246 94.00 XLON 14:54:23 00066599364TRLO0 2290 93.60 XLON 15:35:23 00066600830TRLO0 634 93.80 XLON 16:07:04 00066602442TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 264195 EQS News ID: 1702347 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)