Tineco is back with exciting promotions. The event will take place from August 14th to 20th. These days of promotions will be the perfect opportunity to score great deals! Let's take a look at the promotions offered by the brand.

The Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO POWER KIT fulfills all your vacuuming and cleaning needs! With its innovative 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO POWER KIT is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts into a full-size vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with multiple attachments.

Retail price: 559.00€

Promotional price: 459.00€

Link HERE

The Tineco Floor One S5 PRO 2 has everything you need. Cordless and bagless, with its handle located at the top of the handle, this model is easy to maneuver for cleaning all types of hard floors. The stick vacuum has impressive suction power that cleans even the most hard-to-reach edges and corners. Moreover, it is one of the few models equipped with an exclusive LCD screen, Ultra mode, and Suction mode

The Tineco Floor One S5 PRO 2 has an integrated mop, and with its drying mode, it can dry surfaces after cleaning. Its battery life can last up to 35 minutes.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Monitor cleaning with the exclusive intelligent iLoop LCD screen. It displays vibrant 3D animations, an exclusive feature of the FLOOR ONE S5 PRO2, and the iLoop ring changes from red to blue when the floors are clean. It also displays information about cleaning and suction performance, real-time battery status, as well as cleaning tips, device maintenance reminders, etc.

Natural cleaning solution with the Ultra mode which transforms tap water into electrolyzed water, ideal for deep cleaning your hard floors.

The exclusive rotating brush of the FLOOR ONE S5 Pro 2 is designed to get as close to the baseboards as possible and clean the most hard-to-reach areas.

Larger water tanks The clean water tank is 30% larger than the previous generation, allowing for cleaning larger areas without interruption.

Retail price: 629.00€

Promotional price: 522.07€

Link HERE

The FLOOR ONE S5 wet and dry vacuum cleaners are equipped with the exclusive iLoop Smart Sensor technology from Tineco, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roll speed to clean all dirty surfaces. The FLOOR ONE mops and vacuums in one step, leaving floors completely dry and streak-free in just a few minutes. This halves the time it takes to clean the floors.

The FLOOR ONE S5 has features such as:

Improved corner cleaning: thanks to the brush head designed to clean hard-to-reach corners.

Larger clean and dirty water tanks, allowing for cleaning larger surfaces in one go.

Retail price: 519.00€

Promotional price: 415.20€

Enjoy an additional 20% off with the code TINPRAUG. Click here to take advantage of the offer.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://us.tineco.com/.

