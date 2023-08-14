Anzeige
Montag, 14.08.2023
99,92100,0809:59
14.08.2023 | 08:58
RCI Banque, WHICH OPERATES UNDER THE MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES BRAND, ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS RUSSIAN LEASING SUBSIDIARY

PRESS RELEASE

14th August 2023



RCI BANQUE, WHICH OPERATES UNDER THE MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES BRAND, ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS RUSSIAN LEASING SUBSIDIARY





On August the 3rd, 2023, Insight Investment Group LLC closed a deal to acquire 100% of RNL Leasing LLC (together with its affiliate RNL Finance LLC) from RCI Banque SA.
This divestment represents the final step in the withdrawal of RCI Banque SA from the Russian Federation, in line with the decision made by the Renault Group in 2022.
Details of the agreement are not subject to disclosure.







About Mobilize Financial Services??
Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed nearly 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At the end of December 2022, average earning assets stood at 44.7 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,050 million euros.?
Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits amounted to 24.4 billion euros, or 49% of the company's net assets.?
To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS











To read this press release online, click here

Press Contacts



Olivia Benoit
olivia.benoit@mobilize-fs.com (mailto:olivia.benoit@mobilize-fs.com)



Hopscotch
+33 (0)1 41 34 22 03
mobilize-fs-presse@hopscotch.fr (mailto:mobilize-fs-presse@hopscotch.fr)

Attachment

  • PR- MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS RUSSIAN LEASING SUBSIDIARY - 14 aout 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61c16abe-9e6d-443f-a95b-a733ffdd2e68)

