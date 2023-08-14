Maxion Wheels, the world's largest producer of wheels, announced today its participation in IAA Mobility 2023, from Sept. 4 8, 2023 in Hall B2.D10 of the International Congress Center Messe München.

"IAA Mobility is an important industry event for Maxion Wheels; not only do we get to showcase our latest wheel solutions, we also get to engage our customers on what matters most to them finding solutions for tomorrow's mobility challenges," said Pieter Klinkers, CEO of Maxion Wheels. "With the dynamic changes facing our industry, the wheel has never been more important. Our team is excited to return to München to share our expertise and advancements in innovative and affordable sustainable wheel solutions ready for today's mobility challenges."

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of Iochpe-Maxion S.A., is the world's leading steel and aluminum wheel supplier. Our low-carbon expertise and energy-efficient designs help cars, buses, trucks, and trailers achieve real-world carbon footprint reductions. Our diverse global teams and inclusive culture powers every advance we make.

Maxion Wheels works with global vehicle manufacturers on wheels for personal mobility, transportation, agriculture, defense, and off-highway applications. Our 10,000 employees operate out of 31 locations in 14 countries on five continents, including state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Together we produce more than 50 million wheels a year, making us the world's largest producer and supplier of wheels. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels' website at www.maxionwheels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814563591/en/

Contacts:

Colleen Hanley

Global Director, Marketing and Communications

Maxion Wheels

Tel: +1 (248) 916-2477

Email: colleen.hanley@maxionwheels.com