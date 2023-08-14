Netify Updates Their UK BT & EE Business Reseller Programme

NORWICH, England , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netify, the largest distributor of BT Business services operating within the BT channel, is excited to announce a series of major updates that mark a significant milestone in the company's growth. These updates include the launch of EE Mobile services, a comprehensive update to the order portal, an increase in commission rates to 70% across all resellers and the expansion of their team with new administrative staff to keep up with increasing demand.

Who: Netify, the leading distributor of BT Business services.

What: Launching EE Mobile, updating the order portal, increasing commission rates, expanding the team.

Where: UK and Northern Ireland.

When: August 2023.

Why: To enhance offerings, improve user experience, increase reseller benefits and meet the growing demand for connectivity solutions.

Netify's New Offerings

1. Launch of EE Mobile Services

Building on its successful partnership with BT Business, Netify is introducing EE Mobile to their portfolio. This addition broadens the range of connectivity solutions available to businesses and reinforces Netify's leadership in the telecoms sector.

2. Order Portal Gets a Facelift

Netify's order portal has been redesigned for enhanced efficiency and user experience. The new interface simplifies order management and access to essential information, reflecting Netify's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

3. Commission Rates Increase to 70%

In a significant move to benefit its resellers, Netify has increased commission rates to 70% across all resellers. This update is a testament to Netify's commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its resellers.

4. Team Growth to Keep Up with Demand

To cater to the increasing demand for its services, Netify has expanded its team with new administrative staff. This ensures continued top-notch support and service, aligning with the company's growth trajectory.

Creating Additional Revenue Streams with BT & EE

Netify's BT & EE Reseller Programme offers businesses the unique opportunity to create additional revenue streams. Any business with customers that need Internet connectivity can add BT and EE to their offerings, leveraging Netify's extensive network and expertise.

Become an Authorised BT Reseller

Joining Netify as an Authorised BT Reseller is a streamlined process:

Connect with a BT Distribution Partner: The Netify application can be found on their website. (Search Netify BT Reseller Application Form)

Register Interest: Complete an application to express interest.

Onboard and Train: Participate in a call covering BT & EE training.

Track Sales: Monitor sales and commissions with a unique Reseller ID.

Sell and Upgrade: Offer new connections or upgrades to BT & EE Business customers.

Quotes

"As the assigned BT Partner Manager for Netify, I've had the privilege of witnessing their exceptional expertise and processes first hand. Their dedication and proficiency have been duly recognised this year with the BT Partner Award for Cloud Voice. It's a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation in the field."

Contact Information

For more information, contact Robert Sturt at rsturt@netify.com or call 07590 212100. Follow Robert Sturt on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/robertsturt or visit www.netify.com.

About Netify

Netify is the largest UK distributor for BT Business, specialising in products like Broadband, Cloud Voice, EE Mobile, BT Leased Lines, SD WAN, and SASE & SSE Cybersecurity. As the biggest distributor operating within the BT channel, Netify continues to lead the way in connecting businesses with cutting-edge solutions. Their exceptional performance in 2022 earned them the prestigious BT Cloud Voice Partner Award in 2023, further solidifying their position as a leader in the industry.

Learn more about becoming a BT Business Reseller: https://www.netify.com/reseller-articles/how-to-join-the-bt-reseller-programme

Learn more about becoming an EE Business Reseller: https://www.netify.com/reseller-articles/how-to-become-an-ee-reseller-step-by-step-guide

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netify-updates-their-uk-bt--ee-business-reseller-programme-301899276.html