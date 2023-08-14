Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung!? Alle Fakten zu dieser 2.000% Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KVXP | ISIN: DK0030494505 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
03.07.23
13:00 Uhr
95,95 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2023 | 08:06
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Energy A/S: Louise Hahn steps down as Member of the Board of Directors

Company Announcement 13/2023 (14.08.2023)

As of 14 August 2023, Louise Hahn steps down as Member of the Board of Directors of European Energy A/S.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen, says: "Unfortunately, it is not compatible for Louise Hahn to continue as Member of the Board in her new position. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Louise Hahn for her contribution. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

For further information, please contact Jens Due Olsen: jdo@europeanenergy.com.

This Company Announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.