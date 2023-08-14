SalMar ASA: Completion of the acquisition by Goldman Sachs Asset Management of 72.11% of the shares in Frøy ASA from NTS AS

Frøya, 14 August 2023.

Reference is made to the announcement on 5 June 2023 regarding the agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") entered into by Falcon Bidco. AS (the "Offeror"), a company indirectly wholly owned by infrastructure funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with NTS AS ("NTS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SalMar ASA ("SalMar") (OSE ticker: SALM), and Frøy ASA ("Frøy" or the "Company") (OSE ticker: FROY), whereby the Offeror, amongst other things and on certain terms and conditions, agreed to acquire NTS' entire ownership stake in Frøy, representing approximately 72.11% of the shares in Frøy (the "Share Sale").

On 20 July 2023, it was announced that all regulatory approvals required for the consummation of the Share Sale had been received by the relevant authorities, and today, the Share Sale has been completed.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is acting as legal advisor to NTS and the Company.

Goldman Sachs International, Nordea Corporate Finance, part of Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors, Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS and Linklaters LLP are acting as legal advisors, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as competition and FDI law advisor, to the Offeror.

Contacts

Frøy:

Tonje Foss, CEO

Sondre Vevstad, CFO

Tel:

+47 996 10 116

+47 936 54 555

Email:

tonje.foss@froygruppen.no

sondre.vevstad@froygruppen.no

Falcon Bidco. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

Joseph Stein

Tel: +44 20 7774 1000

SalMar:

Frode Arntsen, CEO

Tel: +47 482 06 665

Email: frode.arntsen@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Frøy

Frøy is a leading integrated provider of aqua services to Norwegian salmon farmers. With a team of more than 900 aqua service specialists and a modern fleet of 80 vessels, Frøy offers a wide range of infrastructure solutions to salmon farmers. The service offering includes transport of fish, sorting, counting, cleaning of nets, treatment for diseases and lice, inspection, installation and maintenance of salmon farming sites.

Falcon Bidco. in brief

Falcon Bidco. is a private limited company (registration number 930 936 936) incorporated under the laws of Norway with its registered office at c/o Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS, Ruseløkkveien 38, 0251 Oslo, Norway. Falcon Bidco. was formed on 20 February 2023 and registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 2 March 2023. Falcon Bidco. is indirectly wholly-owned by infrastructure funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Falcon Bidco. has never conducted and at present does not conduct any form of business, and its sole business purpose is to implement the Transaction.

About the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Infrastructure business

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market-overseeing $2.67 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of 31 March 2023. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Established in 2006, the Infrastructure business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has consistently navigated the evolving infrastructure asset class, having invested approximately $15 billion in infrastructure assets across market cycles since its inception. We partner with experienced operators and management teams across multiple sectors, including digital infrastructure, energy transition, transportation & logistics and essential services.

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

