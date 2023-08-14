



SINGAPORE, Aug 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Pinnacle Group is proud to announce the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards to be held on 29th August 2023 at the Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Vietnam. The event, a leading thought leadership platform on sustainability, will focus on the theme of "Driving Transformational Change Beyond Greenwashing", inspiring participants to discuss and discover transformative ESG & CSR strategies beyond conventional thinking.This year's summit will simultaneously be co-located with the 3rd Annual Global Food Security & Sustainability Summit 2023, underscoring the interdependence of ESG with food security and the fragility of our current world systems. This unique co-location offers delegates the opportunity to gain a wider perspective on related issues by attending both events for the price of a single entrance fee.The Summit will address major global challenges in energy, sustainability, and responsible investment. It will delve into the transition to clean energy and environmentally and socially responsible investment, and explore ways to ensure this transition benefits everyone, not just a select few. The summit will also highlight the need for increased corporate transparency on environmental impact and sustainability practices, and will discuss ways to improve the performance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment.The Summit will also host the prestigious Global CSR & ESG Awards which recognises industry professionals and companies for outstanding and innovative projects, products and services implemented in the past or present.The event will host thought leaders from various industries and hundreds of senior executives and CSR & ESG professionals from around the world, promising a memorable experience. The conference will conclude with a memorable eco tour on the second day.For additional information about the 15th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards, please visit https://globalcsr.pinnaclegroup.global/.About Pinnacle GroupThe Pinnacle Group International is a leader in the conference industry in Asia, designing and launching ground breaking conferences and events.We pride in our ability to anticipate and read underlying socio-economic and investment trends in emerging and developed markets, creating brands and events to capture these opportunities and launching them with our clients and partners in both regional and international markets.Our relentless pursuit of excellence in the business of connecting people and businesses across nations is derived from our core beliefs in improving lives, welfare and status of societies. We are committed to supporting charitable ministries and projects to the betterment of human lives. Every year, our staff and management commit our time and resources to global missions and charities.For media partnerships and media passes please contact:Eric KhooEmail: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.globalTel: +65 6444 1644 / +65 6444 6549HDP: + 65 8383 2480Source: Pinnacle Group InternationalCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.