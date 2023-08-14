DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.8016 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25054535 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779

August 14, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)