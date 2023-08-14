DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.5836 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20483851 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 264332 EQS News ID: 1702761 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 14, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)