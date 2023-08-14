DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABL LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.6527 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21695918 CODE: PABL LN ISIN: LU2198883410 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198883410 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABL LN Sequence No.: 264392 EQS News ID: 1702881 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702881&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)