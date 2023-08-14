Anzeige
14.08.2023
Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (STPH LN) 
Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Aug-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.7789 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16842796 
CODE: STPH LN 
ISIN: LU2018762901 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2018762901 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      STPH LN 
Sequence No.:  264361 
EQS News ID:  1702819 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
