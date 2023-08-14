DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (NRJC LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.3908 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 745758 CODE: NRJC LN ISIN: FR0014002CG3 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN Sequence No.: 264434 EQS News ID: 1702971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1702971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2023 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)