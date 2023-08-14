HippoFi, Inc.: US Patent Office Issues New Patent to PUR Biologics for Advanced Cartilage Regeneration and Arthritis Solutions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi (OTCPK:ORHB), proudly announces its newly granted patent, marking a significant advancement in addressing the debilitating effects of osteoarthritis and cartilage degeneration. This addition to the Company's intellectual property portfolio provides PUR Biologics exclusive rights to innovative methods and compositions that utilize induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) to produce an advanced extracellular matrix (ECM). This iPSC-ECM, with its optimal structure for soft-tissue remodeling, heralds a transformative phase in spine and orthopedic treatments.

With the global cartilage repair market projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, the demand for effective cartilage regeneration solutions has never been more pronounced. The Company's iPSC-ECM is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the unmet need for advanced cartilage repair treatments, and provide prophylactic options for those suffering with arthritis. With this innovation, PUR Biologics is well positioned to capture a significant share of this lucrative market segment.

Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics, stated, " Our team's expertise in this field is exceptional. This breakthrough in the scalable and efficient production of ECM is a significant milestone that meets the intricate demands of cartilage regeneration and arthritis treatments. We're not merely adapting to the biotech landscape; we're actively shaping its future."

CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi, commented, "This patent reflects our ambition in the biotech market, which was estimated at USD 1.37 trillion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96% from 2023 to 2030. We're excited about the advancement of iPSC-ECM and the promising future to regenerate cartilage, along with our broader vision to remain at the forefront of biotechnological innovations, driving unparalleled value to our investors."

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

For more information, please visit: www.PURbiologics.com

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK:ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com

