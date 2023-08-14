Anzeige
14.08.2023
SINBON Electronics Honored with HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023"

TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics, an electronic interconnect design and integration service provider, was recently awarded the HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award" for 2023 in Taiwan. This prestigious recognition acknowledges SINBON's efforts in creating a well-being environment for its employees while also striving to provide a platform for career development to its talented people.

SINBON Electronics Honored with HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023

HR Asia's "Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award" is one of the most authoritative and significant awards in the field of human resources management in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's theme, "Diversity thrives, inclusion prevails," incorporates values such as diversity, equality, and inclusiveness, emphasizing the importance of respecting and accepting individual differences among employees. It also highlights the value brought by individual uniqueness while promoting workplace equality through an inclusive environment.

SINBON actively integrates these values into its corporate culture, believing that top talents come from diverse regions and backgrounds. We will offer customized training programs for employees from different countries. It also emphasizes on promoting local executives in overseas locations. Furthermore, SINBON prioritizes the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, adopting principles of openness, inclusivity, diversity, respect, and equality. This approach ensures fair and smooth career advancement pathways, gradually realizing the vision of diversity and inclusivity.

San Li, Assistant Manager of the Human Resources Department, saying with gratitude, "We are grateful for the recognition by HR Asia's judging panel. We will continue to 'Stay humble, and continue to be responsible." Thereby, SINBON remains committed to providing a fair, safe, and well-equipped work environment, respecting workplace rights, and implementing information security measures to foster a fully protected human rights environment.

The SINBON's 2022 Sustainability report is now available at our official website: https://www.sinbon.com/csr/report

About SINBON

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON is a world-leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solutions. SINBON has widely established operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.sinbon.com, or reach out to us at inquiry@sinbon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183312/SINBON_Electronics_Honored_HR_Asia_s_Best_Companies_Work_Asia_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinbon-electronics-honored-with-hr-asias-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-2023-301898453.html

