

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 14.08.2023 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS LANCASHIRE PRICE TARGET TO 770 (780) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS SSE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1760 (1800) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS ANTOFAGASTA PRICE TARGET TO 1400 (1450) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS KEYWORDS STUDIOS PRICE TARGET TO 1800 (2000) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1700 (1850) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES QUILTER TO 'NEUTRAL' (UNDERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 90 (73) PENCE - RPT/RBC RAISES HSBC PRICE TARGET TO 825 (800) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1405 (1440) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

