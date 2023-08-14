

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation remained strong in July, though at the weakest rate in nearly one-and-a-half years as initially estimated, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 10.8 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 11.5 percent rise in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 15.6 percent in July from 17.8 percent in the prior month.



Housing and utility costs grew at a slower pace of 13.8 percent annually in July versus a 14.6 percent surge in the previous month. Meanwhile tranport cost dropped markedly by



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in July after remaining flat in June, as estimated.



