Made possible by Click IPO, Pakistan & US collaborate on upcoming esports IPO for the first time in NASDAQ history

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its avid gaming culture, South Korea is one of the biggest esports markets in the world. Whilst video game tournaments have existed since the 1960s, it was South Korea that stood at the inception of esports as we know it today. Now, thanks to Korea,and esports, an unlikely pair of countries are collaborating to make history namely Pakistan and the United States.

The Gamer Pakistan Inc. listing coincides with esports rage and strong performances. Coming up this month in the United States is a public listing from Gamer Pakistan Inc. On the financial markets front, the IPO listing can be seen in the same context as a unique boost. Managed by West Park Capital Securities and distributed also through Yuanta and NHIS securities in Korea, (through their ClickIPO affiliation in the States) the listing will, for the first time in history, allow investors from Korea and the U.S., access to a Pakistani business on the Nasdaq exchange.

The company's name is K-2 Private Limited and is funded and owned by the US parent Gamer Pakistan Inc. The company produces Pakistan's largest National University & college tournaments broken down into geographical regions culminating in one national championship team. K-2, in affiliation with Esports Exclusive, has its teams compete against India's top team through the Rival Nations Network.

Past precedent in the US has esport stocks enjoy meteoric first-day pops - 507 percent in one example of Esports Technologies in 2021, and going further up to 700% - with Asian markets commanding a dominant share. A 2022 Statista report studied first-day IPO stock performances from 2008 to 2021 and observed the majority rate of positivity around them.

Up until recently, the public common investor typically did not have access, nor could purchase IPO shares. These New Issue shares were typically reserved for very large retail investors with accounts of $10 million or more - or Institutional Investors. Today, thanks to the internet and the rise of the fin-tech industry, companies like Click IPO have emerged. Through the mobile application of Click IPO, any investor can download and purchase shares of companies going public.

About Click IPO:

ClickIPO is the world's first industry utility for optimizing retail distribution of IPO and Secondary Offerings.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/made-possible-by-click-ipo-pakistan--us-collaborate-on-upcoming-esports-ipo-for-the-first-time-in-nasdaq-history-301899615.html