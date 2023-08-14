Despite the active second quarter with developments across all operational fronts, OpGen's cash concerns have increased the risk of the company as a going concern. With a cash balance of $3.2m at end Q223, OpGen has a cash runway into September 2023, meaning the need for immediate financing will be critical. Key quarterly highlights included the extension of the FIND R&D collaboration, a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Fisher Healthcare and new commercial contracts for both Unyvero and ARES services. While topline growth was a little subdued year-on-year due to one-off income in Q222, the operating loss for the period slightly improved to $5.2m (vs $5.3m in Q222), reflecting tighter cost controls and low clinical activity. If management is able to bridge the funding gap, its efforts in building the commercial groundwork could benefit the second half of the year across Unyvero, Acuitas and ARES. Due to the funding announcement, we have put our estimates and valuation on hold and will reassess as financing updates become available.

