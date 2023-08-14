Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 August to 11 August 2023
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/7/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
96.5247
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/8/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
96.0174
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/9/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
96.9697
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
8/10/2023
FR0010313833
1,000
97.0980
XPAR
TOTAL
22,000
96.5309
