In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 August to 11 August 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market

identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/7/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.5247 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/8/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.0174 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/9/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 96.9697 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 8/10/2023 FR0010313833 1,000 97.0980 XPAR TOTAL 22,000 96.5309

