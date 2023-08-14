

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid mounting concerns over China's property sector.



The downside, however, remained capped amid rising risks to flows of Russian crude through the Black Sea due to the war in Ukraine.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.3 percent to $86.55 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $82.95.



China's new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, deepening investor concerns about the health of the world's second largest economy and sending the yuan to a six-week low.



Country Garden, one of China's largest property developers, is on the brink of default.



Also, one of China's largest private wealth managers has missed payments on multiple high yield products in the latest sign of turmoil in China's financial sector.



A spike in the dollar index and bond yields also spurred risk aversion after Friday's stronger-than-expected producer price data from the United States stoked concerns about the possibility of U.S. interest rates rising further.



