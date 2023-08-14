Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung!? Alle Fakten zu dieser 2.000% Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2023 | 12:30
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Compliance with MAR: Correction

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Compliance with MAR: Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

The Compliance with MAR announcement released earlier this morning included an incorrect prospective announcement date for the Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC half year results, which are expected to be released on or around 15 September 2023. The following has been corrected for this, all other details remain the same.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Closed Period

14 August 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 June 2023, which was announced on 3 July 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, expected to be on or around 15 September 2023.

For further information please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3709 8733


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.