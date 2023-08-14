Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Compliance with MAR: Correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

The Compliance with MAR announcement released earlier this morning included an incorrect prospective announcement date for the Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC half year results, which are expected to be released on or around 15 September 2023. The following has been corrected for this, all other details remain the same.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Closed Period

14 August 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 June 2023, which was announced on 3 July 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, expected to be on or around 15 September 2023.

