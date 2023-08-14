Sage Park, Inc. Names Matthew Breuer Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Sage Park, a global operations-focused acquisition group, announced it has appointed Matthew Breuer as the new Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development. Matt has extensive experience in the Private Equity Sector, with over twelve years in mergers and acquisitions covering various industries and sectors.

"We look forward to adding Matt's expertise, credentials, and leadership capabilities to Sage Park's team," said Rob Joubran, Sage Park's President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Matt expands our expertise in Mergers and Acquisitions along with counseling of businesses and creating additional value to growing organizations. We're excited to have him on board as his depth of experience and knowledge uniquely positions Sage Park for the future."

"I am excited to join the Sage Park team and continue to build on the foundation that has been established here," said Breuer. "To work at a firm like Sage Park with such an outstanding culture and collaborate with talented and accomplished individuals like those that we have here is just a tremendous opportunity. I am beyond thrilled."

Prior to joining Sage Park, Matt worked at a large law firm, primarily focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and transactional law. He counseled his clients in a wide array of industries and advised them in all aspects of the acquisition and sale process. During that time, Matt served as the lead attorney in the negotiation of many complex deals, as well as managing and directing legal and operational due diligence. Matt also provided general counsel to various organizations from a wide range of sectors and assisted management on corporate governance, ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing advice on formation and organizational matters.

Matt received his B.A. from Michigan State University and his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University.

About Sage Park

Sage Park is an acquisition group focused on operational excellence and is renowned for the value creation we deliver for our businesses. We invest tremendous time and energy to facilitate operational improvements, business strategies, direction, and growth. By aligning acquisition expertise with operational proficiency, we create additional value through acquisitions of corporate and private divestitures.

