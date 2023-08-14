San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye"), a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, announced today that it will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023.

Tu Diep, Chief Development Officer of Skye Bioscience, will be presenting an on-demand presentation that will be made available on August 16, 2023, at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast and archived in the News & Events section of Skye's Investor Relations website for a period of 90 days.

Punit Dhillon, CEO and Chairman of Skye, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or register for the event here.

About SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion

SBI-100 OE is a novel synthetically-derived molecule formulated as an eye drop using a proprietary nanoemulsion to improve delivery into the eye. SBI-100 OE targets the CB1 receptor, which plays a role in modulating intraocular pressure ("IOP"), with the goal of lowering increased IOP related to glaucoma. SBI-100 OE displayed favorable results in animal studies as a monotherapy and in combination with an approved glaucoma drug compared to standard of care glaucoma drugs alone and in other combinations. Skye is awaiting final approvals and completing other preparatory steps for its Phase 2a clinical trial for SBI-100 OE to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension and expects first patient dosing early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience is a pharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system, initially with a focus on the CB1 receptor, through the development of proprietary molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The Company's lead program, SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion, is focused on developing a treatment for glaucoma, the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Email: ir@skyebioscience.com

Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "anticipated," "plans," "goal," "focus," "aims," "intends," "believes," "can," "could," "challenge," "predictable," "will," "would," "may" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye's most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177068