Montag, 14.08.2023
PR Newswire
14.08.2023 | 13:06
XRP Healthcare (XRPH) Will Be Listed On Global Crypto Exchange LBank August 16th 11:00 UTC 2023

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (XRPH) paired with (USDT) will be listed on LBank exchange on August 16th at 11:00 UTC. The link to trade XRPH live on the day is: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xrph_usdt/

XRP Healthcare (XRPH) Will Be Listed On Global Crypto Exchange LBank August 16th 11:00 UTC 2023

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

XRP Healthcare - The first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger is an innovative, scalable solutions company utilizing Web3 technology to revolutionize the way people access and afford healthcare services globally.

XRP Healthcare will shortly be launching its App and Decentralized market place allowing users to buy a range of traditional and non-traditional medication using its native token XRPH, which will include but not extensive of cost price generic medication, CBD oil and isolates, as well as other non-traditional supplements for trade and retail.

Latest partnerships include the first to supply affiliated NASA-designed ventilators straight into Uganda, another formidable partnership is with United Networks of America. (UNA) a leading provider of healthcare network solutions, who facilitated the creation of the XRP Healthcare prescription savings card, allowing users to save up to 80% off medications and prescriptions from over 68,000 USA pharmacies including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

XRP Healthcare through its subsidiary XRP Healthcare Africa, has also partnered with Ugandan-based M&A company The Burnratty Investment Group, to dominate and consolidate the highly fragmented healthcare industry in Africa by acquiring already profitable private medical centres, pharmacies and hospitals then upgrading buildings, payments, services, training and equipment of which the NASA-designed ventilator and the (XRPH) token will play pivotal roles.

The highly anticipated LBank listing will bring increased liquidity to the (XRPH) token giving the project the ability to attract consumers on a global scale.

Finally, XRPH has black-holed its issuing address, this means that the token supply will never increase beyond 100 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184716/XRPH_LBank.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983109/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

XRP Healthcare Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrp-healthcare-xrph-will-be-listed-on-global-crypto-exchange-lbank-august-16th-1100-utc-2023-301899511.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
