14.08.2023 | 13:19
Ethereum-Based BTCX Token Raises USD1.5M to Build the World's First Bitcoin Xin Blockchain

Ethereum-Based BTCX Token Raises USD1.5M to Build the World's First Bitcoin Xin Blockchain 

Chainwire 
Ethereum-Based BTCX Token Raises USD1.5M to Build the World's First Bitcoin Xin Blockchain 
14-Aug-2023 / 11:46 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Granite city, U.S. Outlying Islands, Date, Chainwire 
BTCX Token, a revolutionary platform inspired by the rebranding of Twitter and the visionary influence of Elon Musk, 
has secured USD1.5 million in pre-seed and seed funding to address inefficiencies in the cryptocurrency market. With the 
aim of upgrading Bitcoin by introducing hyper-deflationary features, BTCX Token seeks to redefine the future of 
cryptocurrency, tackling key challenges such as volatility, inefficiency, scalability, and sustainability. 
The recently concluded funding, with a valuation of USD10 million, is backed by prominent names in the industry by 
following the steps of the early-staged Bitcoin, enabling BTCX Token to fully enhance its technological foundation and 
expand both within and outside the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The involvement of experienced Advisory Board members 
ensures that BTCX Token will solidify its innovative presence in the market. 
BTCX Token's unique approach in the form of the combustion model represents a systematic means of controlling supply. 
By permanently reducing the circulating supply through burning, it creates a scarcity that drives value, echoing 
transformative moves by tech giants and industry leaders. Unlike arbitrary burning mechanisms, BTCX Token's strategy is 
thoughtfully aligned with its core ideology, crafting a stable and thriving cryptocurrency ecosystem that promises 
future appreciation. 
The BTCX Token also introduces a novel concept in staking, offering investors a chance to earn BTCX tokens passively by 
holding them using BTCX's disrupting algorithm. This simplification and democratization of staking marks a significant 
milestone, setting it apart from more traditional and volatile avenues. By rewarding stakers, BTCX Token aligns user 
interests with network growth, creating a mutually beneficial environment. This alignment of incentives fosters 
community participation and engagement, a crucial factor for enduring success in the rapidly changing crypto world. 
The Tokenomics of BTCX Token are intricately woven into the fabric of its design, ensuring long-term viability and a 
deep commitment to growth. With a total supply of 21,000,000 BTCX Token, the structure includes 5,250,000 BTCX Token 
for presale, 8,610,000 BTCX Token for burning, 5,040,000 BTCX Token as a reward for staking, and 2,100,000 BTCX Token 
for liquidity. The presale of BTCX Token Token allowed investors to buy at attractive prices, reflecting the 
community's confidence in this groundbreaking project. By staying attuned to market needs and trends, BTCX Token 
demonstrates adaptability, a vital factor in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. 
The platform's ideology is firmly rooted in inspiration and innovation, and it's poised to pave the way for the next 
Bitcoin era, offering solutions, opportunities, and a vision for the future. By focusing on adaptability, security, and 
performance, BTCX Token connects diverse liquidity hubs without fragmentation, ensuring relevance and resilience. The 
revolution has begun, and BTCX Token is leading the charge. 
After months of development and testing, BTCX Token is ready to embark on a new chapter in crypto history, signifying a 
leap in thinking and evolution in the cryptocurrency space. As the project's public mainnet is set to open, the world 
watches with anticipation, recognizing BTCX Token as more than just a new Token; it's the beginning of a new era. 
For more information about BTCX Token, please visit: BTCX.IO 
About BTCX Token 
BTCX Token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it signifies a leap in thinking and an evolution inspired by innovative 
leadership. By addressing industry needs and introducing innovations in staking, combustion, and presale strategies, 
BTCX Token is poised to pave the way for the next Bitcoin era. 
Website | Twitter | Telegram 
 
Contact 
PR 
Mason Callahan 
Bitcoin Xin 
pr@btcx.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1703223 14-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=24bad05e9a7237da6c56b5d9f3f586fc

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1703223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2023 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)

