Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) has continued its transformation into a project execution company, focused on delivering Phase One of the Zero Carbon Lithium Project.
Highlights
Mr. Cris Moreno and Dr. Francis Wedin, MD-CEO and Executive Chair respectively effective 1 July, jointly commented: "During the Quarter, we completed our transformation into a project execution company, focused on delivering Phase One of our world-leading Zero Carbon Lithium Project, in a methodical, stepwise manner. We have made significant progress, including on permitting and land acquisition, and on construction of our Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP), after three years of successful piloting of our lithium extraction.
"During the next Quarter, we are looking forward to starting up LEOP, which will represent the first tonnes of domestically produced lithium chemicals production in the EU, a significant leap forward for the battery value chain in Europe. LEOP will help to ensure operational readiness by the time commercial Phase One is fully delivered.
"We are fully focused on delivery of Phase One, at a time when Europe's and Germany's vulnerabilities to restriction of critical raw materials supply have become an increasingly urgent problem to fix. We are also working with local stakeholders to build out our renewable energy production on a much larger scale as part of Phase One delivery, at a time when the Climate Crisis is becoming a serious, tangible issue for Europe."
Integrated Zero Carbon Lithium and Renewable Energy Project
Production
Phase One project execution
Lithium Extraction and Optimisation Plant (LEOP)
Figure 1 Installation of Crystallizer at LEOP, Landau
Future development and project pipeline
•Vulcan and Stellantis signed a fourth agreement together. This agreement represents the first joint project in France for the potential use of geothermal renewable energy to decarbonise and localise the energy supply for Stellantis' European operations. The agreement with Stellantis increases Vulcan's potential decarbonising impact on the European electric vehicle industry, complementing the planned carbon avoidance impact from its Zero Carbon Lithium Project.
Whilst Vulcan's core focus remains on execution of its integrated Phase One commercial lithium and renewable energy project, in the centre of the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field, this project is a complementary opportunity to expand future development pipeline into the French region of the Upper Rhine Valley. Vulcan's partnership with Stellantis is long standing and one of sustainable growth.
Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)
Figure 3Vulcan Leadership Team
Commercial
Subsequent to the Quarter
Additional ASX Disclosure Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.1: Exploration and Evaluation expenditure during the Quarter was €1.7 million. Expenditure was on interpretation of seismic data and well preparation costs. Costs include capitalised costs from Vulcan Energy Subsurface (VES) and Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH staff costs where time was allocated to Vulcan license areas.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: Development expenditure during the Quarter was €15.3 million. Expenditure related to construction of Optimisation Plants and refurbishment costs for Vulcan's two electric drill rigs. Expenditure also related to design engineering costs which included capitalised costs from Vulcan Energy Engineering (VEE) where time was dedicated to Vulcan's Optimisation Plants.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3: There were no new licences granted or relinquished during the Quarter.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the Quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B total €142,000. This is comprised of an allocation of the Managing Director remuneration of €20,000 and Non-Executive Director fees of €110,000 as well as consulting fees of €12,000 to JRB Consulting, a company related to one of the NonExecutive Directors, in respect of a Board mandated review of the company's ESG reporting. Please see the Remuneration Report in the 2022 Annual Report for further details on Director's Remuneration.
Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the Quarter per Section 6.2 of the Appendix 5B total €78,000. This amount is an allocation of the Managing Director's remuneration for work done on exploration activities associated with the Vulcan Zero Carbon Lithium Project. Please see the Remuneration Report in the 2022 Annual Report for further details on Director's Remuneration.
Vulcan Zero Carbon Lithium Project licence standing
About Vulcan
Founded in 2018, Vulcan's unique Zero Carbon Lithium Project aims to decarbonise lithium production, through developing the world's first carbon neutral lithium business, with the co-production of renewable geothermal energy on a mass scale. By adapting existing technologies to efficiently extract lithium from geothermal brine, Vulcan aims to deliver a local source of sustainable lithium for Europe, built around a net zero carbon strategy with strict exclusion of fossil fuels in the process. Already an operational renewable energy producer, Vulcan will also provide renewable electricity and heat to local communities.
Vulcan's combined geothermal energy and lithium resource is the largest in Europe18F [2], with license areas focused on the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany. Strategically placed in the heart of the European electric vehicle market to decarbonise the supply chain, Vulcan is rapidly advancing the Zero Carbon Lithium Project to target timely market entry, with the ability to expand to meet the unprecedented demand that is building in the European markets.
Guided by our Values of Integrity, Leadership, Future-focused and Sustainability, and united by a passion for environmentalism and leveraging scientific solutions, Vulcan has a unique, world-leading scientific and commercial team in the fields of lithium chemicals and geothermal renewable energy. Vulcan is committed to partnering with organisations that share its decarbonisation ambitions and has binding lithium offtake agreements with some of the largest cathode, battery, and automakers in the world. As a motivated disruptor, Vulcan aims to leverage its multidisciplinary expert team, leading geothermal technology and position in the European EV supply chain to be a global leader in producing zero fossil fuel, net carbon neutral lithium while being nature positive. Vulcan aims to be the largest, most preferred, strategic supplier of lithium chemicals and renewable power and heating from Europe, for Europe; to empower a net zero carbon future.
