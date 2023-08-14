Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.: Auxly Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 . These filings and additional information regarding Auxly are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are Canadian dollars except common shares ("Shares") and per Share amounts.

Q2 2023 Highlights and Subsequent Events

Total net revenues of $22.0 million in Q2 2023, a decrease of $2.0 million or 8% from the previous quarter and a decrease of $5.3 million or 20% compared to the same period in 2022;

SG&A declined by $1.3 million or 13% from the previous quarter and $4.1 million or 32% from the same period in 2022 as the Company continues to focus its efforts on reducing costs;

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.1 million, an improvement of $2.9 million as compared to the same period last year;

Retained the #5 LP position in Canada with a 5.2% share of market and continued to improve sales in the pre-roll segment, one of the fastest growing product categories, finishing the quarter with 3.4% share of market up from 2.9% in the previous quarter 1 ;

; Back Forty Wedding Pie grew to become the #1 non-infused pre-roll SKU nationally in the quarter 1 ;

; Successfully streamlined operations by transitioning all remaining dried flower and pre-roll cannabis product manufacturing, processing and distribution activities to Auxly Leamington; and

Further strengthened the Company's balance sheet by entering into an agreement with strategic partner Imperial Brands to extend the maturity date of the Imperial Brands convertible debenture by two years from September 25, 2024 to September 25, 2026 .



1 Data provided by HiFyre IQ as at July 31, 2023

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended:

(000's)

2023 2022 Change

Change Total net revenues

21,990 27,335 (5,345)

-20 % Net income/(loss)

(12,863) (14,289) 1,426

10 % Adjusted EBITDA*

(1,078) (3,995) 2,917

73 % Weighted average shares outstanding

1,002,014,308 888,266,729 113,747,579

13 %

For the six months ended:

(000's)

2023 2022 Change

Change Total net revenues

45,958 49,961 (4,003)

-8 % Net income/(loss)

(23,112) (54,135) 31,023

57 % Adjusted EBITDA*

(940) (10,319) 9,379

91 % Weighted average shares outstanding

978,146,905 875,843,490 102,303,415

12 %

As at:

(000's)

2023 2022 Change Change Cash and equivalents

$ 8,557 $ 14,636 $ (6,079) -42 % Total assets

$ 316,890 $ 331,820 $ (14,930) -4 % Debt**

$ 174,201 $ 174,475 $ (274) 0 %



*Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures.

**Debt is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures.

Results of Operations

For the periods ended:

Three months June 30,

Six months June 30, (000's)

2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenues











Revenue from sales of cannabis products

$ 34,514 $ 40,088

$ 72,058 $ 73,292 Excise taxes

(12,524) (12,753)

(26,100) (23,331) Total net revenues

21,990 27,335

45,958 49,961













Costs of sales











Costs of finished cannabis inventory sold

16,035 20,574

31,060 38,096 Biological asset impairment

- -

- 704 Inventory impairment

1,459 1,778

2,132 6,656 Gross profit/(loss) excluding fair value items

4,496 4,983

12,766 4,505













Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) on biological transformation

4,713 11,735

8,960 18,208 Realized fair value gain/(loss) on inventory

(3,146) (6,898)

(7,785) (9,223) Gross profit

6,063 9,820

13,941 13,490













Expenses











Selling, general, and administrative expenses

8,810 12,936

18,900 25,575 Equity-based compensation

377 2,916

786 3,119 Depreciation and amortization

1,673 3,900

3,418 8,500 Interest and accretion expense

6,457 5,336

12,265 10,416 Total expenses

17,317 25,088

35,369 47,610













Other income/(loss)











Interest and other income

(20) 84

(6) 169 Impairment of assets

(2,588) -

(2,588) (23,673) Gain/(loss) on settlement of assets and liabilities and other expenses

1,478 (1,987)

1,478 (1,987) Gain on disposal of assets held for sale

- 2,150

- 2,150 Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

(479) 647

(568) 286 Total other income/(loss)

(1,609) 894

(1,684) (23,055)













Net loss before income tax

(12,863) (14,374)

(23,112) (57,175) Income tax recovery

- 85

- 3,040 Net income/(loss)

$ (12,863) $ (14,289)

$ (23,112) $ (54,135)













Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,078) $ (3,995)

$ (940) $ (10,319)













Net income/(loss) per common share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.01) $ (0.02)

$ (0.02) $ (0.06)













Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

1,002,014,308 888,266,729

978,146,905 875,843,490

Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly, commented: "The results for the second quarter of 2023 reflect our focus on simplifying and streamlining the business to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs. We have successfully consolidated our dried flower and pre-roll cannabis product manufacturing, processing and distribution activities, which was a key strategic goal for this year. While the transition had a temporary impact on the sales and financial performance during the quarter, we have already observed a positive impact of increased product throughput and improved product quality as a result of this consolidation. This is a part of a broader strategy to ensure Auxly can remain competitive against a backdrop of continued price compression and disproportionate taxation in the adult use recreational market. We believe that Auxly is well-positioned to compete in the current value-price driven environment given our brand portfolio, Auxly Leamington's cost structure and the automation investments we have made to our manufacturing processes. We remain focused on our key product categories of dried flower, pre-rolls and vape and will continue to introduce exciting new products across those product formats to satisfy our consumers' evolving preferences."

Net Revenues

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, net revenues were $22.0 million and $46.0 million as compared to $27.3 million and $50.0 million during the same period in 2022, a decline of 20% and 8% respectively. Revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were comprised of approximately 50% in sales of dried flower and pre-roll Cannabis Products, with the remainder from oils and Cannabis 2.0 Product sales. Net revenues included wholesale bulk flower sales of approximately $1.9 million and $2.9 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 . Auxly maintained its position as a top 5 LP, by maintaining strength in sales of both Cannabis 1.0 and Cannabis 2.0 Products.

Consistent with prior periods, as the Company does not participate in the Quebec market, approximately 85% of cannabis sales during the period originated from sales to British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario .

Gross Profit

Auxly realized a gross profit of $6.1 million and $13.9 million for the three and six months ending June 30, 2023 resulting in a 28% and 30% Gross Profit Margin respectively, as compared to $9.8 million (36%) and $13.5 million (27%) during the same periods in 2022. Excluding non-cash amounts, the Cost of Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 improved to 27% versus 25% in the same period of 2022. This is primarily as a result of a higher proportion of Cannabis 1.0 Products sold by the Company utilizing low-cost cannabis cultivated at Auxly Leamington, and the streamlining of certain Cannabis Products and operating costs.

Realized and unrealized fair value gains and losses reflect accounting treatments associated with Auxly Leamington cultivation activities and sales and are influenced by changes in production, sales and net realizable value assumptions.

Inventory impairments during the second quarter of 2023 of $1.5 million were associated with certain slower moving SKUs and certain product not meeting quality specifications, a reduction of $0.3 million from the comparative period. The impairments recognized in the six months ending June 30, 2022 include impairments related to the closure of the Auxly Annapolis facilities.

Total Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") are comprised of wages and benefits, office and administrative, professional fees, business development, and selling expenses. SG&A expenses were $8.8 million during the second quarter of 2023, $4.1 million lower than the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower wages and benefits and selling expenses. Year-to-date expenditures of $18.9 million in 2023 are $6.7 million lower than the same period in 2022 primarily due to measures taken to reduce overhead in the organization and lower selling expenditures.

Wages and benefits were $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.1 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in expenses was related to the streamlining of operations and support staff for a more focused product portfolio and adjustments to compensation accruals. Year-to-date expenditures of $8.0 million were lower than those of $10.7 million during the same period of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to measures taken after the third quarter of 2022 to reduce overhead in the organization.

Office and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the period ended June 30, 2023, increasing by $0.6 million compared to the same period in 2022. The increased expenditures primarily relate to a provision for bad debt related to Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. filing for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and the timing and costs associated with product innovation.

Auxly's professional fees were $0.6 million during the second quarter of 2023 and $1.4 million year-to-date which was $0.5 million and $0.1 million lower than the same periods in 2022. Professional fees incurred primarily related to accounting fees, regulatory matters, reporting issuer fees, and legal fees associated with certain corporate activities and as a result can fluctuate significantly from one period to the next.

Business development expenses were $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $0.1 million and $0.2 million during the same periods in 2022. These expenses primarily relate to acquisition, business development and travel related expenses.

Selling expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $3.9 million year-to-date, decreases of $2.5 million and $3.1 million over the same periods in 2022, primarily as a result of cost reductions associated with the internalization of the sales team, lower Health Canada fees related to lower revenues, and reduced marketing initiatives.

Equity-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.4 million and $0.8 million respectively. During the same periods of 2022, these amounts were $2.9 million and $3.1 million, primarily reflecting the impact of restricted share units ("RSU") granted in June 2022, in respect of services provided by employees in 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.7 million for the period ended June 30, 2023, and $3.4 million year-to-date decreasing by $2.2 million and $5.1 million respectively over the same periods in 2022, primarily as a result of reductions in intangible assets, completion of certain leases and right of use assets, and depreciation associated with disposed assets.

Interest expenses were $6.5 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.1 million and $1.8 million over the same periods in 2022. The increase in expense is primarily a result of the impact of rising interest rates where such obligations are subject to variable charges. Interest expense includes accretion on the convertible debentures and interest paid in kind on the $123 million Imperial Brands Debenture. Interest payable in cash was approximately $2.6 million for the three month ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.9 million over the same period in 2022.

Total Other Incomes and Losses

Total other incomes and losses for the second quarter of 2023 was a net loss of $1.6 million primarily related to the closure of the Auxly Ottawa facility where the carrying value exceeded the fair value less cost to sell, partially offset by gains due to extensions on unsecured promissory notes. Total other income in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million primarily resulting from the gains related to the sale of Auxly Annapolis and the extension of the unsecured convertible debentures partially offset by other losses.

Total other incomes and losses for the six months ending June 30, 2023 was a net loss of $1.7 million compared to a net loss of $23.1 million in the comparative period, which included first quarter losses associated with the closure of the Auxly Annapolis and Auxly Annapolis OG facilities.

Net Income and Loss

Net losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $12.9 million, representing a net loss of $0.01 per share on a basic and diluted basis. The change in net loss in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022 was primarily driven by changes in total expenses and reduced gross profits. The net loss of $54.1 million through six months of 2022 includes the net impact of approximately $25.7 million related to the closure of the Auxly Annapolis and Auxly Annapolis OG facilities during the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was negative $1.1 million, an improvement of $2.9 million over the same period of 2022, primarily as a result of improvements in SG&A partially offset by lower net revenues and increased costs of finished cannabis inventory sold.

Outlook

In 2023, we aim to continue to improve earnings performance, increase focus on key product formats, lower costs and increase efficiency, which we expect will yield positive results. With these actions in mind, our goals for 2023 are broadly defined below:

Increase net revenues by 15%, with a focus on key product categories, enhanced by strategic expansion of our product portfolio, while supporting strong retail distribution through our internal sales team.





Continue to leverage Auxly Leamington's large-scale, low-cost cultivation facility and the Company's manufacturing automation to increase blended Cost of Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold Margin to an average of 35-40%.





Vigorously manage SG&A as a percentage of net revenues to keep it below 40%, further building upon savings realized in Q4 2022.





Prudently manage the Company's balance sheet and streamline assets where possible.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company continued to focus on simplifying and streamlining its business to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs. The Company successfully transitioned all functions previously conducted at its Auxly Ottawa facility to its Auxly Leamington facility, and is in the process of winding down and disposing of Auxly Ottawa's assets. While the transition had a temporary impact on the Company's sales and financial performance during the quarter, it allowed the Company to better tailor its workforce and operations and has resulted in increased throughput and product quality which the Company believes will improve its pre-roll and dried flower product category performance in the near term. The results for the second quarter of 2023 were also negatively impacted by price compression in the adult-use recreational market as the customer and product mix evolved to focus more on value offerings, and by increased competition in the value price segment, particularly in the 28 gram dried flower format. The Company believes that it is well-positioned to compete in the value price segment given its brand portfolio and Auxly Leamington's cost structure and has taken steps to adjust existing product pricing where necessary and increase distribution for its Parcel branded products. Despite lower sales and gross profits in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, the Company made material improvements in its SG&A by reducing overhead in the organization and will continue to actively manage spending while looking for further cost reduction opportunities.

Non-GAAP Measures

Please see the Company's MD&A for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, under "Non-GAAP Measures" for a further description of the following financial and supplementary financial measures.

Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

These are non-GAAP measures used in the cannabis industry and by the Company to assess operating performance removing the impacts and volatility of non-cash adjustments. The definition may differ by issuer. The Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation is as follows:

(000's)

Q2/23 Q1/23 Q4/22 Q3/22 Q2/22 Q1/22 Q4/21 Q3/21 Net income/(loss)

$ (12,863) $ (10,249) $ (16,056) $ (60,102) $ (14,289) $ (39,846) $ (18,376) $ (13,527) Interest and accretion expense

6,457 5,808 5,655 5,507 5,336 5,080 4,348 3,932 Interest income

20 (14) (63) (105) (84) (85) (308) (436) Income tax recovery

- - (1,112) (2,110) (85) (2,955) - - Depreciation and

amortization

included in cost of sales

911 1,120 1,296 681 2,180 1,211 689 386 Depreciation and

amortization

included in expenses

1,673 1,745 2,791 3,525 3,900 4,600 5,678 2,223 EBITDA

(3,802) (1,590) (7,489) (52,604) (3,042) (31,995) (7,969) (7,422)



















Impairment of biological

assets

- - - - - 704 - - Impairment of inventory

1,459 673 2,062 2,014 1,778 4,878 2,194 716 Unrealized fair value loss /

(gain) on

biological transformation

(4,713) (4,247) (2,814) (7,496) (11,735) (6,473) (1,462) (352) Realized fair value loss /

(gain) on inventory

3,146 4,639 7,382 8,175 6,898 2,325 904 1 Restructuring related costs

86 165 - 193 - - - - Equity-based compensation

377 409 429 475 2,916 203 212 55 Fair value loss / (gain) for

financial

instruments accounted

under FVTPL

- - - - - - 408 (223) Impairment of assets

2,588 - 676 42,831 - 23,673 - 60 Non-recurring bad debt

expense

780 - - - - - - - (Gain) / loss on settlement

of assets,

liabilities and disposals

(1,478) - (1,330) 1,574 (163) - 815 (1,396) Share of loss on investment

in joint venture

- - - - - - (1,387) 3,095 Foreign exchange loss /

(gain)

479 89 301 (938) (647) 361 242 (633) Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,078) $ 138 $ (783) $ (5,776) $ (3,995) $ (6,324) $ (6,043) $ (6,099)

Supplementary Financial Measures

Cost of Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold Margin

"Cost of Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold Margin" is a supplementary financial measure and is defined as Cost of Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold divided by net revenues.

Gross Profit Margin

"Gross Profit Margin" is defined as gross profit divided by net revenues. Gross Profit Margin is a supplementary financial measure.

Debt

"Debt" is defined as current and long-term debt and is a supplementary financial measure. It is a useful measure in managing our capital structure and financing requirements.

Conference Call

The Company will not host an earnings conference call and the Company does not anticipate reinstating earnings conference calls until further notice. All investor inquiries should be directed to [email protected] .

