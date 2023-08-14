SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial and Operating Results

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX"): 1878, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"):SGQ) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Significant Events and Highlights

The Company's significant events and highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the subsequent period to August 14, 2023 are as follows:

Operating Results - In late 2022, the Company resumed its major mining operations, including coal mining, and the volume of coal production has gradually increased since then. The Company also resumed coal washing operations in April 2023. In response to the market demand, the Company has been mixing some higher ash content product with its semi-soft coking coal product and selling this mixed product to the market as processed coal.

The Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $66.6 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 to $95.3 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of improved market conditions in China, expansion of its sales network and diversification of its customer base.

Financial Results - The Company recorded a $40.5 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a $2.7 million profit from operations in the second quarter of 2022. While the Company experienced increased sales volume and improvement in its average realised selling price during the first half of 2023, the Company's financial results were negatively offset by the provision of a tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by the Mongolian Tax Authority ("MTA"), which the Company received notice of in July 2023 (see "Provision of tax penalty imposed by MTA" below).

- The Company recorded a $40.5 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a $2.7 million profit from operations in the second quarter of 2022. While the Company experienced increased sales volume and improvement in its average realised selling price during the first half of 2023, the Company's financial results were negatively offset by the provision of a tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by the Mongolian Tax Authority ("MTA"), which the Company received notice of in July 2023 (see "Provision of tax penalty imposed by MTA" below). Convertible Debenture - On March 24, 2023, the Company and JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF") entered into the an agreement ("2023 March Deferral Agreement") pursuant to which JDZF agreed to grant the Company a deferral of (i) the cash interest payment of approximately $7.9 million (the "2023 May Cash Interest") which will be due and payable on May 19, 2023 under the Convertible Debenture; (ii) the cash interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately $8.7 million (the "2022 May Deferred Amounts") which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated May 13, 2022; (iii) the cash and payment-in-kind interest ("PIK Interest"), and related deferral fees of approximately $13.5 million (the "2021 July Deferred Amounts") which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated July 30, 2021; and (iv) the cash and PIK Interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately $110.4 million (the "2020 November Deferred Amounts", and together with the 2023 May Cash Interest, the 2022 May Deferred Amounts and the 2021 July Deferred Amounts, the "2023 March Deferred Amounts") which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020.

The effectiveness of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement and the respective covenants, agreements and obligations of each party under the 2023 March Deferral Agreement are subject to the approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the disinterested shareholders of the Company in accordance with the requirements of Section 501(c) of the TSX Company Manual and the Rule Governing the Listing of Securities on the HKEX (the "Listing Rules").

The principal terms of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Payment of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts will be deferred until August 31, 2024 (the "Deferral Date").

As consideration for the deferral of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts which relate to the payment obligations arising from the Convertible Debenture, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2023 March Deferred Amounts, commencing on the date on which each such 2023 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Convertible Debenture.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts which relate to payment obligations arising from the amended and restated mutual cooperation agreement signed on April 23, 2019 (the "Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement"), the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 1.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2023 March Deferred Amounts commencing on the date on which each such 2023 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The 2023 March Deferral Agreement does not contemplate a fixed repayment schedule for the 2023 March Deferred Amounts or related deferral fees. Instead, the 2023 March Deferral Agreement requires the Company to use its best efforts to pay the 2023 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees due and payable under the 2023 March Deferral Agreement to JDZF. During the period beginning as of the effective date of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement and ending as of the Deferral Date, the Company will provide JDZF with monthly updates of its financial status and business operations, and the Company and JDZF will on a monthly basis discuss and assess in good faith the amount (if any) of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees that the Company may be able to repay to JDZF, having regard to the working capital requirements of the Company's operations and business at such time and with the view of ensuring that the Company's operations and business would not be materially prejudiced as a result of any repayment.

If at any time before the 2023 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from JDZF prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.

The Company will convene a special meeting of shareholders on August 23, 2023 Vancouver time (August 24, 2023, Hong Kong time), to seek disinterested shareholder approval of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement.



New Listing on the TSX-V and Primary Listing on the HKEX - On April 17, 2023, the Company announced (i) the change of its secondary listing status to primary listing on the Main Board of the HKEX became effective; and (ii) the listing of the Company's common shares for trading on the TSX-V was effective as of the opening of trade on April 17, 2023 in Canada. The Company's trading symbol on the HKEX and the TSX-V remain as "1878" and "SGQ", respectively.

On April 17, 2023, the Company announced (i) the change of its secondary listing status to primary listing on the Main Board of the HKEX became effective; and (ii) the listing of the Company's common shares for trading on the TSX-V was effective as of the opening of trade on April 17, 2023 in Canada. The Company's trading symbol on the HKEX and the TSX-V remain as "1878" and "SGQ", respectively. Revolving Credit Facility - On March 2, 2023, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Borrower") entered into an unsecured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a related party of JDZF (the "Lender"), which makes available to the Company up to a maximum principal sum of RMB90 million with a maturity date of three months after the agreement was signed. The Company has obtained the requisite acceptance from the TSX for the Credit Facility in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Company Manual, subject to certain standard conditions.

The principal terms of the Credit Facility are as follows:

All obligations under the Credit Facility are due and payable on the maturity date.

The Credit Facility is a revolving facility, pursuant to which the Borrower will be entitled, but not obligated, to request advances ("Advances") under the Credit Facility from time to time, provided that the aggregate amount of the outstanding Advances under the Credit Facility does not exceed the maximum loan amount at any time. The Borrower is entitled to repay all or any portion of the outstanding Advances under the Credit Facility from time to time without bonus or penalty.

Advances under the Credit Facility will not accrue interest if the Borrower repays any Advance in full within fifteen (15) days following the date of drawdown (the "Interest-Free Period"). If the Borrower fails to repay in full the amount of the Advance prior to the end of the Interest-Free Period, then the Borrower will pay to the Lender interest on the outstanding amount of such Advance, beginning on the day immediately following the last day of the Interest-Free Period (the "Interest Trigger Date") and ending on but excluding the day on which such Advance is repaid or satisfied in full. Interest on the outstanding amount of each Advance from the Interest Trigger Date is calculated at a rate per annum equal to 5%, determined daily and calculated and payable on the date on which the relevant Advance is repaid in full.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility for general corporate purposes.

During the period ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not draw down any principal under the Credit Facility and the Credit Facility expired on June 1, 2023.

Provision of tax penalty imposed by MTA

On July 18, 2023, SouthGobi Sands LLC ("SGS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company received an official notice (the "Notice") issued by MTA stating that MTA has recently completed a periodic tax audit (the "Audit") on the financial information of SGS between 2017 and 2020, including transfer pricing, royalty, air-pollution fee and unpaid tax payables. As a result of the Audit, the MTA has notified SGS that they are imposing a tax penalty against SGS in the amount of approximately $75.0 million. Under Mongolian law, the Company has a period of 30-days from the date of receipt of the Notice to file an appeal in relation to the Audit.

The Company's management is currently reviewing the Notice and actively exploring various options to resolve the issue, including, but not limited to, negotiating with the MTA and filing an appeal for the tax penalty amount. As at June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for a tax penalty in the amount of $75.0 million. If any subsequent event occurs that may impact the amount of the provision for tax penalty, an adjustment would be recognised in profit or loss and the carrying amount of the provision should be adjusted.

Changes in Directors and Management

Mr. Gang Li: Mr. Li resigned as a non-executive director on May 8, 2023.

Mr. Dong Wang: Mr. Wang was removed as Chief Executive Officer and redesignated from an executive Director to a non-executive Director on May 15, 2023. He ceased to be a non-executive Director upon conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting held on June 20, 2023.

Mr. Ruibin Xu: Mr. Xu was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on May 15, 2023 and elected as an executive director at the Company's annual general meeting held on June 20, 2023.

Mr. Zaixiang Wen: Mr. Wen was appointed as a non-executive Director on May 17, 2023.

Going Concern - Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties relating to the Company cast significant doubt upon the going concern assumption which includes the deficiencies in assets and working capital.

Refer to section "Liquidity and Capital Resources" of this press release for details.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONAL DATA AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Summary of Operational Data

A non-IFRS financial measure, see section 3. Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs. Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12-month average.

Overview of Operational Data

For the three months ended June 30, 2023

The Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $66.6 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 to $95.3 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023, as a result of improved market conditions in China, expansion of its sales network and diversification of its customer base. The product mix for the second quarter of 2023 consisted of approximately 65% premium semi-soft coking coal, 5% standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal and 30% of processed coal compared to approximately 52% premium semi-soft coking coal, 40% standard semi-soft coking coal/premium thermal coal and 8% processed coal in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold decreased from $56.3 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 to $47.8 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly driven by the economies of scale due to increased sales.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023

The Company sold 1.5 million tonnes for the first six months of 2023 as compared to 0.1 million tonnes for the first six months of 2022. The average selling price increased from $66.6 per tonne for the first six months of 2022 to $98.9 per tonne for the first six months of 2023, due to improved market conditions in China, expansion of its sales network and diversification of its customer base.

The Company's production in the first six months of 2023 was higher than the first six months of 2022 due to the Company resuming its major mining operations, including coal mining in late 2022, and the volume of coal production has gradually increased since then. The Company also resumed coal washing operations in April 2023.

The Company's unit cost of sales of product sold decreased from $67.5 per tonne for the first six months of 2022 to $49.3 per tonne in the first six months of 2023. The decrease was mainly driven by the economies of scale due to increased sales.

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue and cost of sales related to the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi Mine within the Coal Division operating segment. Refer to note 3 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further analysis regarding the Company's reportable operating segments. A non-IFRS financial measure, idled mine asset costs represents the depreciation expense relates to the Company's idled plant and equipment.

Overview of Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2023

The Company recorded a $40.5 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a $2.7 million profit from operations in the second quarter of 2022. The financial results for the second quarter of 2023 were impacted by (i) increased sales volume and improvement in the Company's average realised selling price; and (ii) the Company recording a provision for a tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by MTA.

Revenue was $83.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to (i) during the second quarter of 2022, the Ceke Port of Entry was re-opened for coal export on a trial basis which limited the volume of coal exports, while the coal export resumed normal in the second quarter of 2023; and (ii) the Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $66.6 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 to $95.3 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of an improved market conditions in China, expansion of its sales network and diversification of its customer base.

Cost of sales was $42.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales was mainly due to the increased sales during the quarter. Cost of sales consists of operating expenses, share-based compensation expense, equipment depreciation, depletion of mineral properties, royalties and idled mine asset costs. Operating expenses in cost of sales reflect the total cash costs of product sold (a Non-IFRS financial measure, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section) during the quarter.

Operating expenses in cost of sales were $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Cost of sales related to idled mine assets in the second quarter of 2023 included $0.1 million related to depreciation expenses for idled equipment (second quarter of 2022: $0.2 million).

Other operating expenses was $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 (second quarter of 2022: $3.8 million of other operating income). Foreign exchange loss of $2.9 million and management fee of $1.1 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2023. (second quarter of 2022: the Company incurred a foreign exchange gain of $1.4 million and written off of other payables of $1.6 million).

Administration expenses were $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, the increase was mainly due to the increase in corporate administration expenses and salaries and benefits as a result of expansion of operation during the second quarter of 2023.

The Company continued to minimise evaluation and exploration expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 in order to preserve the Company's financial resources. Evaluation and exploration activities and expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 were limited to ensuring that the Company met the Mongolian Minerals Law requirements in respect of its mining licenses.

Finance costs were $11.6 million and $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 respectively, which primarily consisted of interest expense on the $250.0 million Convertible Debenture.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023

The Company recorded a $12.5 million loss from operations in the first six months of 2023 compared to a $2.5 million profit from operations in the first six months of 2022. The financial results for the first six months of 2023 were impacted by (i) increased sales volume and improvement in the Company's average realised selling price; and (ii) the Company recording a provision for a tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by MTA.

Revenue was $145.0 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $5.8 million in the first six months of 2022. The increase was due to (i) during the second quarter of 2022, the Ceke Port of Entry was re-opened for coal export on a trial basis which limited the volume of coal exports, while the coal export resumed normal in the second quarter of 2023; and (ii) the Company experienced an increase in the average selling price of coal from $66.6 per tonne in the second quarter of 2022 to $95.3 per tonne in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of improved market conditions in China, expansion of its sales network and diversification of its customer base.

Cost of sales were $73.0 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $6.1 million in the first six months of 2022, as follows:

Operating expenses in cost of sales were $49.4 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $3.6 million in the first six months of 2022. The overall increase in cost of sales was primarily due to the increased sales.

Cost of sales related to idled mine assets in the first six months of 2023 included $0.1 million related to depreciation expenses for idled equipment (first six months of 2022: $0.7 million).

Other operating expenses was $4.8 million in the first six months of 2023 (first six months of 2022: $5.8 million of other operating income). Foreign exchange loss of $2.5 million and management fee of $1.9 million were recorded in the first six months of 2023. (first six months of 2022: foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million and written off of other payables of $2.8 million were recorded).

Administration expenses were $4.7 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $3.0 million in the first six months of 2022, the increase was mainly due to the increase in corporate administration expenses and salaries and benefits as a result of expansion of operation during the second quarter of 2023.

The Company continued to minimise evaluation and exploration expenditures in the first six months of 2023 in order to preserve the Company's financial resources. Evaluation and exploration activities and expenditures in the first six months of 2023 were limited to ensuring that the Company met the Mongolian Minerals Law requirements in respect of its mining licenses.

Finance costs were $23.5 million and $20.3 million in the first six months of 2023 and 2022 respectively, which primarily consisted of interest expense on the $250.0 million Convertible Debenture.

Summary of Quarterly Operational Data

A non-IFRS financial measure, refer to section 3. Cash costs of product sold exclude idled mine asset cash costs. Per 200,000 man hours and calculated based on a rolling 12-month average. Not presented as nil sales was noted for the quarter.

Summary of Quarterly Financial Results

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The following table provides highlights, extracted from the Company's annual and interim consolidated financial statements, of quarterly results for the past eight quarters:

Revenue and cost of sales relate to the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi Mine within the Coal Division operating segment. Refer to note 3 of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further analysis regarding the Company's reportable operating segments. A non-IFRS financial measure, idled mine asset costs represents the depreciation expense relates to the Company's idled plant and equipment.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity and Capital Management

The Company has in place a planning, budgeting and forecasting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operations on an ongoing basis and its expansionary plans.

Costs reimbursable to Turquoise Hill Resources Limited ("Turquoise Hill")

Prior to the completion of a private placement with Novel Sunrise Investments Limited ("Novel Sunrise") on April 23, 2015, Rio Tinto plc ("Rio Tinto") was the Company's ultimate parent company. In the past, Rio Tinto sought reimbursement from the Company for the salaries and benefits of certain Rio Tinto employees who were assigned by Rio Tinto to work for the Company, as well as certain legal and professional fees incurred by Rio Tinto in relation to the Company's prior internal investigation and Rio Tinto's participation in the tripartite committee. Subsequently Rio Tinto transferred and assigned to Turquoise Hill its right to seek reimbursement for these costs and fees from the Company.

As at June 30, 2023, the amount of reimbursable costs and fees claimed by Turquoise Hill amounted to $6.3 million (such amount is included in the trade and other payables).

Revolving Credit Facility

On March 2, 2023, the Borrower entered into a Credit Facility with the Lender, which makes available to the Company to borrow up to a maximum principal sum of RMB 90 million with a maturity date of three months after the agreement was signed. The Company has obtained the requisite acceptance from the TSX for the Credit Facility in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Company Manual, subject to certain standard conditions.

The principal terms of the Credit Facility are as follows:

All obligations under the Credit Facility are due and payable on the maturity date.

The Credit Facility is a revolving facility, pursuant to which the Borrower will be entitled, but not obligated, to request Advances under the Credit Facility from time to time, provided that the aggregate amount of the outstanding Advances under the Credit Facility does not exceed the maximum loan amount at any time. The Borrower is entitled to repay all or any portion of the outstanding Advances under the Credit Facility from time to time without bonus or penalty.

Advances under the Credit Facility will not accrue interest if the Borrower repays any Advance in full within the Interest-Free Period . If the Borrower fails to repay in full the amount of the Advance prior to the end of the Interest-Free Period, then the Borrower will pay to the Lender interest on the outstanding amount of such Advance, beginning on the day immediately following the last day of the Interest-Free Period and ending on but excluding the day on which such Advance is repaid or satisfied in full. Interest on the outstanding amount of each Advance from the Interest Trigger Date is calculated at a rate per annum equal to 5%, determined daily and calculated and payable on the date on which the relevant Advance is repaid in full.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility for general corporate purposes.

During the period ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not draw down any principal under the Credit Facility and the Credit Facility expired on June 1, 2023.

Provision of tax penalty imposed by MTA

On July 18, 2023, SGS received the Notice issued by MTA stating that MTA has recently completed the Audit on the financial information of SGS between 2017 and 2020, including transfer pricing, royalty, air-pollution fee and unpaid tax payables. As a result of the Audit, the MTA has notified SGS that they are imposing a tax penalty against SGS in the amount of approximately $75.0 million. Under Mongolian law, the Company has a period of 30-days from the date of receipt of the Notice to file an appeal in relation to the Audit.

The Company's management is currently reviewing the Notice and actively exploring various options to resolve the issue, including, but not limited to, negotiating with the MTA and filing an appeal for the tax penalty amount. As at June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for a tax penalty in the amount of $75.0 million. If any subsequent event occurs that may impact the amount of the provision for tax penalty, an adjustment would be recognised in profit or loss and the carrying amount of the provision should be adjusted.

Going concern considerations

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue to operate until at least June 30, 2024 and will be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due. However, in order to continue as a going concern, the Company must generate sufficient operating cash flows, secure additional capital or otherwise pursue a strategic restructuring, refinancing or other transactions to provide it with sufficient liquidity.

Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the going concern assumption used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Company incurred a loss attributable to equity holders of the Company of $52.8 million for the first six months of 2023 (2022: $17.8 million), and as of that date, had a deficiency in assets of $195.4 million as at June 30, 2023 as compared to a deficiency in assets of $142.5 million as at December 31, 2022 while the working capital deficiency (excess current liabilities over current assets) reached $257.4 million as at June 30, 2023 compared to a working capital deficiency of $184.7 million as at December 31, 2022.

Included in the working capital deficiency as at June 30, 2023 are significant obligations, represented by trade and other payables of $59.1 million, which includes $19.2 million in unpaid taxes that are repayable on demand to the MTA and the Company recording a provision for a tax penalty of $75.0 million.

The Company may not be able to settle all trade and other payables on a timely basis, and as a result any continuing postponement in settling of certain trade and other payables owed to suppliers and creditors may impact the ability of the Company to resume its mining operations and may result in potential lawsuits and/or bankruptcy proceedings being filed against the Company. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that

the Company will be successful in its negotiations with the MTA, or any appeal, in relation the Audit. Except as disclosed elsewhere in this press release, no such lawsuits or proceedings were pending as at August 14, 2023. However, there can be no assurance that no such lawsuits or proceedings will be filed by the Company's creditors in the future and the Company's suppliers and contractors will continue to supply and provide services to the Company uninterrupted.

There are significant uncertainties as to the outcomes of the above events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, the Company may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Should the use of the going concern basis in preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements be determined to be not appropriate, adjustments would have to be made to write down the carrying amounts of the Company's assets to their realisable values, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effects of these adjustments have not been reflected in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. If the Company is unable to continue as a going concern, it may be forced to seek relief under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency legislation.

For the purpose of assessing the appropriateness of the use of the going concern basis to prepare the financial statements, management of the Company has prepared a cash flow projection covering a period of 12 months from June 30, 2023. The cash flow projection has considered the anticipated cash flows to be generated from the Company's business during the period under projection including cost saving measures. In particular, the Company has taken into account the following measures for improvement of the Company's liquidity and financial position, which include: (a) entering into the 2023 March Deferral Agreement with JDZF on March 24, 2023 for a deferral of (i) semi-annual cash interest payments of $7.9 million payable to JDZF on May 19, 2023 under the Convertible Debenture; (ii) the cash interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately $8.7 million which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated May 13, 2022; (iii) the cash and PIK Interest, and related deferral fees of approximately $13.5 million which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated July 30, 2021; and (iv) the cash and PIK Interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately $110.4 million which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020, in each case until August 31, 2024. The Company will convene a special meeting of shareholders on August 23, 2023 Vancouver time (August 24, 2023, Hong Kong time), to seek disinterested shareholder approval of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement; (b) communicating with vendors in agreeing repayment plans of the outstanding payable; (c) continuously assessing through communication with MTA its acceptability to a prolonged settlement schedule of the outstanding tax payable and making settlement based on that assessment and the liquidity position of the Company; and (d) obtaining an avenue of financial support from an affiliate of the Company's major shareholder for a maximum amount of $73.0 million during the period covered in the cash flow projection. Regarding these plans and measures, there is no guarantee that the suppliers and MTA would agree the settlement plan as communicated by the Company, Nevertheless, after considering the above, the directors of the Company believe that there will be sufficient financial resources to continue its operations and to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the next 12 months from June 30, 2023 and therefore are satisfied that it is appropriate to prepare the condensed consolidated interim financial statements on a going concern basis.

Factors that impact the Company's liquidity are being closely monitored and include, but are not limited to, restrictions on the Company's ability to import its coal products for sale in China, Chinese economic growth, market prices of coal, production levels, operating cash costs, capital costs, exchange rates of currencies of countries where the Company operates and exploration and discretionary expenditures.

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company was not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements.

Convertible Debenture

In November 2009, the Company entered into a financing agreement with China Investment Corporation (together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries and affiliates, "CIC") for $500 million in the form of a secured, convertible debenture bearing interest at 8.0% (6.4% payable semi-annually in cash and 1.6% payable annually in the Company's Common Shares) with a maximum term of 30 years. The Convertible Debenture is secured by a first ranking charge over the Company's assets, including shares of its material subsidiaries. The financing was used primarily to support the accelerated investment program in Mongolia and for working capital, repayment of debts, general and administrative expenses and other general corporate purposes.

On March 29, 2010, the Company exercised its right to call for the conversion of up to $250.0 million of the Convertible Debenture into approximately 21.5 million shares at a conversion price of $11.64 (CA$11.88).

Deferral Agreements

On May 13, 2022, the Company and CIC entered into an agreement (the "2022 May Deferral Agreement"), pursuant to which CIC agreed to grant the Company a deferral of (i) semi-annual cash interest payments of $7.9 million payable to CIC on May 19, 2022 (the "Deferred Amounts"); and (ii) the management fee which payable to CIC on February 14, 2022 and August 14, 2022 (the "Deferred Management Fee") under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement (collectively, the "2022 Deferred Amounts") under the Convertible Debenture.

The principal terms of the 2022 May Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Payment of the 2022 Deferred Amounts will be deferred until August 31, 2023.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2022 Deferred Amounts, the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the Deferred Amounts payable under the Convertible Debenture, commencing on May 19, 2022.

As consideration for the deferral of the Deferred Management Fees, the Company agreed to pay CIC a deferral fee equal to 2.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of the Deferred Management Fees payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, commencing on the date on which each such Deferred Management Fee would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The Company agreed to provide CIC with monthly updates regarding its operational and financial affairs.

If at any time before the 2022 Deferred Amounts and related deferral fee are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from CIC prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.

The Company and CIC agreed that nothing in the 2022 May Deferral Agreement prejudices CIC's rights to pursue any of its remedies at any time pursuant to the prior deferral agreements.

Following the completion of the CIC sale transaction on August 30, 2022, the respective rights and obligations of CIC under (i) the Convertible Debenture and related security documents; (ii) the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement and related documents; (iii) the deferral agreements between CIC, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with the deferral of interest payments and other outstanding fees under the Convertible Debenture and the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement; and (iv) the security holders agreement between the Company, CIC and a former shareholder of the Company, were assigned to JDZF.

On November 11, 2022, the Company and JDZF entered into an agreement (the "2022 November Deferral Agreement") pursuant to which JDZF agreed to grant the Company a deferral of: (i) semi-annual cash interest payments of $7.1 million payable to JDZF on November 19, 2022; (ii) $1.1 million in PIK Interest shares issuable to JDZF on November 19, 2022 under the Convertible Debenture; and (iii) the management fees payable to JDZF on November 15, 2022, February 15, 2023, May 16, 2023 and August 15, 2023 under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The principal terms of the 2022 November Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Payment of the 2022 November Deferred Interest and the 2022 November Deferred Management Fees will be deferred until November 19, 2023.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2022 November Deferred Interest, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the 2022 November Deferred Interest payable under the Convertible Debenture, commencing on November 19, 2022.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2022 November Deferred Management Fees, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 1.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of the 2022 Deferred Management Fees payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, commencing on the date on which each such 2022 November Deferred Management Fees would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

If at any time before the 2022 November Deferred Interest and the 2022 November Deferred Management Fees and related deferral fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from JDZF prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.

The Company agreed to comply with all of its obligations under the prior deferral agreements assigned to JDZF.

The Company and JDZF agreed that nothingin the 2022 NovemberDeferral Agreementprejudices JDZF's rights to pursue any of its remedies at any time pursuant to the prior deferral agreements.

On March 24, 2023, the Company and JDZF entered into the 2023 March Deferral Agreement pursuant to which JDZF agreed to grant the Company a deferral of 2023 March Deferred Amounts which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020.

The effectiveness of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement and the respective covenants, agreements and obligations of each party under the 2023 March Deferral Agreement are subject to the approvals from the TSX and the disinterested shareholders of the Company in accordance with the requirements of Section 501(c) of the TSX Company Manual and the Listing Rules.

The principal terms of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement are as follows:

Payment of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts will be deferred until August 31, 2024.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts which relate to the payment obligations arising from the Convertible Debenture, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2023 March Deferred Amounts, commencing on the date on which each such 2023 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Convertible Debenture.

As consideration for the deferral of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts which relate to payment obligations arising from Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the Company agreed to pay JDZF a deferral fee equal to 1.5% per annum on the outstanding balance of such 2023 March Deferred Amounts commencing on the date on which each such 2023 March Deferred Amounts would otherwise have been due and payable under the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement.

The 2023 March Deferral Agreement does not contemplate a fixed repayment schedule for the 2023 March Deferred Amounts or related deferral fees. Instead, the 2023 March Deferral Agreement requires the Company to use its best efforts to pay the 2023 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees due and payable under the 2023 March Deferral Agreement to JDZF. During the period beginning as of the effective date of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement and ending as of the Deferral Date, the Company will provide JDZF with monthly updates of its financial status and business operations, and the Company and JDZF will on a monthly basis discuss and assess in good faith the amount (if any) of the 2023 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees that the Company may be able to repay to JDZF, having regard to the working capital requirements of the Company's operations and business at such time and with the view of ensuring that the Company's operations and business would not be materially prejudiced as a result of any repayment.

If at any time before the 2023 March Deferred Amounts and related deferral fees are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from JDZF prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination.

The Company will convene a special meeting of shareholders on August 23, 2023 Vancouver time (August 24, 2023, Hong Kong time), to seek disinterested shareholder approval of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement.

Ovoot Tolgoi Mine Impairment Analysis

The Company determined that an indicator of impairment existed for its Ovoot Tolgoi Mine cash generating unit as at June 30, 2023. The impairment indicator was the potential closure of border crossings in the future. Since the recoverable amount was higher than carrying value of the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine cash generating unit, there was no impairment of non-financial asset recognised during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

REGULATORY ISSUES AND CONTINGENCIES

Class Action Lawsuit

In January 2014, Siskinds LLP, a Canadian law firm, filed a class action (the "Class Action") against the Company, certain of its former senior officers and directors, and its former auditors (the "Former Auditors"), in the Ontario Court in relation to the Company's restatement of certain financial statements previously disclosed in the Company's public fillings (the "Restatement").

To commence and proceed with the Class Action, the plaintiff was required to seek leave of the Court under the Ontario Securities Act ("Leave Motion") and certify the action as a class proceeding under the Ontario Class Proceedings Act. The Ontario Court rendered its decision on the Leave Motion on November 5, 2015, dismissing the action against the former senior officers and directors and allowing the action to proceed against the Company in respect of alleged misrepresentation affecting trades in the secondary market for the Company's securities arising from the Restatement. The action against the Former Auditors was settled by the plaintiff on the eve of the Leave Motion.

Both the plaintiff and the Company appealed the Leave Motion decision to the Ontario Court of Appeal. On September 18, 2017, the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the Company's appeal of the Leave Motion to permit the plaintiff to commence and proceed with the Class Action. Concurrently, the Ontario Court of Appeal granted leave for the plaintiff to proceed with their action against the former senior officers and directors in relation to the Restatement.

The Company filed an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in November 2017, but the leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada was dismissed in June 2018.

In December 2018, the parties agreed to a consent Certification Order, whereby the action against the former senior officers and directors was withdrawn and the Class Action would only proceed against the Company.

To date, the counsel for the plaintiff and defendant have completed: (i) all document production; (ii) oral examinations for discovery; and (iii) counsel for the plaintiff has served their expert reports on liability and damages. Counsel for the plaintiff and defendant have agreed on the case management judge, who has ordered an undertaking motion to commence on October 23, 2023. Following the determination of the motion and any subsequent order to re-attend examinations, counsel for the defendant will serve responding expert reports on liability and damages approximately one month following any re-examinations/further examinations are completed. Counsel for the plaintiff and defendant have requested a further case conference to set a new trial date following the undertakings motion and serving of expert reports. The Company has urged a trial as early as possible.

The Company firmly believes that it has a strong defense on the merits and will continue to vigorously defend itself against the Class Action through independent Canadian litigation counsel retained by the Company for this purpose. Due to the inherent uncertainties of litigation, it is not possible to predict the final outcome of the Class Action or determine the amount of potential losses, if any. However, the Company has determined that a provision for this matter as at June 30, 2023 is not required.

Toll Wash Plant Agreement with Ejin Jinda

In 2011, the Company entered into an agreement with Ejin Jinda, a subsidiary of China Mongolia Coal Co. Ltd., to toll-wash coal from the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine. The agreement had a duration of five years from the commencement of the contract and provided for an annual washing capacity of approximately 3.5 million tonnes of input coal.

Under the agreement with Ejin Jinda, which required the commercial operation of the wet washing facility to commence on October 1, 2011, the additional fees payable by the Company under the wet washing contract would have been $18.5 million. At each reporting date, the Company assesses the agreement with Ejin Jinda and has determined it is not probable that this $18.5 million will be required to be paid. Accordingly, the Company has determined that a provision for this matter as at June 30, 2023 is not required.

Special Needs Territory in Umnugobi

On February 13, 2015, the Soumber mining licenses (MV-016869, MV-020436 and MV-020451) (the "License Areas") were included into a special protected area (to be further referred as Special Needs Territory, the "SNT") newly set up by the Umnugobi Aimag's Civil Representatives Khural (the "CRKh") to establish a strict regime on the protection of natural environment and prohibit mining activities in the territory of the SNT.

On July 8, 2015, SGS and the chairman of the CRKh, in his capacity as the respondent's representative, reached an agreement (the "Amicable Resolution Agreement") to exclude the License Areas from the territory of the SNT in full, subject to confirmation of the Amicable Resolution Agreement by the session of the CRKh. The parties formally submitted the Amicable Resolution Agreement to the appointed judge of the Administrative Court for her approval and requested a dismissal of the case in accordance with the Law of Mongolia on Administrative Court Procedure. On July 10, 2015, the judge issued her order approving the Amicable Resolution Agreement and dismissing the case, while reaffirming the obligation of CRKh to take necessary actions at its next session to exclude the License Areas from the SNT and register the new map of the SNT with the relevant authorities. Mining activities at the Soumber property cannot proceed unless and until the Company obtains a court order restoring the Soumber mining licenses and until the License Areas are removed from the SNT.

On July 24, 2021, SGS was notified by the Implementing Agency of Mongolian Government that the license area covered by two mining licenses (MV-016869 and MV-020451) are no longer overlapping with the SNT. The Company will continue to work with the Mongolian authorities regarding the license area covered by the mining license (MV-020436).

Importing F-Grade Coal into China

As a result of import coal quality standards established by Chinese authorities, the Company has not been able to export its F-grade coal products into China since December 15, 2018 because the F-grade coal products do not meet the quality requirement.

Tax Legislation

Mongolian tax, currency and customs legislation is subject to varying interpretations, and changes, which can occur frequently. Management's interpretation of such legislation as applied to the transactions and activity of the Company may be challenged by the relevant authorities. The Mongolian tax authorities may be taking a more assertive position in their interpretation of the legislation and assessments, and it is possible that transactions and activities that have not been challenged in the past may be challenged by tax authorities. As a result, significant additional taxes, penalties and interest may be assessed. Fiscal periods remain open to review by the authorities in respect of taxes for five calendar years preceding the year of review. Under certain circumstances reviews may cover longer periods. The Mongolian tax legislation does not provide definitive guidance in certain areas, specifically in areas such as VAT, withholding tax, corporate income tax, personal income tax, transfer pricing and other areas. From time to time, the Company adopts interpretations of such uncertain areas that reduce the overall tax rate of the Company. As noted above, such tax positions may come under heightened scrutiny as a result of recent developments in administrative and court practices. The impact of any challenge by the tax authorities cannot be reliably estimated; however, it may be significant to the financial position and/or the overall operations of the entity.

Management believes that its interpretation of the relevant legislation is appropriate and the Company's positions related to tax and other legislation will be sustained. Management believes that the Company may be impacted once such unfavourable event happens. The management performs regular re-assessment of tax risk and its position may change in the future as a result of the change in conditions that cannot be anticipated with sufficient certainty at present.

As of June 30, 2023, management is assessing whether recognition of a provision for an uncertain tax position other than as disclosed under section "Liquidity and Capital Resources" of this press release under the heading entitled "Provision of Tax Penalty Imposed by MTA" is necessary.

TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

On August 2, 2011, the State Property Committee of Mongolia awarded the tender to construct a paved highway from the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine to the Shivee Khuren Border Crossing (the "Paved Highway") to consortium partners NTB LLC and SGS (together referred to as "RDCC LLC") with an exclusive right of ownership of the Paved Highway for 30 years. The Company has an indirect 40% interest in RDCC LLC through its Mongolian subsidiary SGS. The toll rate is MNT 1,500 per tonne.

The Paved Highway has a carrying capacity in excess of 20 million tonnes of coal per year.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, RDCC LLC recognised toll fee revenue of $1.9 million (2022: $0.2 million) and $3.6 million (2022: $0.2 million), respectively.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

There was no pledge of assets as at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

The Company did not redeem its listed securities, nor did the Company or any of its subsidiaries purchase or sell such securities during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has, throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023, applied the principles and complied with the requirements of its corporate governance practices as defined by the Board and all applicable statutory, regulatory and stock exchange listings standards, which include the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "Corporate Governance Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, except for the following:

Pursuant to Section C.2 under Part 2 of the Corporate Governance Code, the chairmen of the Board (the "Chairman") should be responsible for the overall management of the Board. The Company has not had a Chairman since November 2017. The Board has appointed an Independent Lead Director, who is fulfilling the duties of the Chairman; Pursuant to code provision C.2.7 of the Corporate Governance Code, the Chairman should at least annually hold meetings with the non-executive directors (including independent non-executive directors) without the executive directors present. During the period of January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 there were no meetings between the Independent Lead Director, who is fulfilling the duties of the Chairman, and the non-executive directors without the presence of the executive directors. The opportunity for such communication channel is offered at the end of each Board meeting; Pursuant to code provision F.2.2 under Part 2 of the Corporate Governance Code, the Chairman of the Board of Directors should attend the annual general meeting (the "AGM"). Mr. Mao Sun, an independent non-executive director and the Independent Lead Director, attended and acted as Chairman of the Company's AGM held on June 20, 2023 to ensure effective communication with shareholders of the Company.

SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted policies regarding directors' securities transactions in its Corporate Disclosure, Confidentiality and Securities Trading Policy that have terms that are no less exacting than those set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules ("Model Code").

In response to a specific enquiry made by the Company on each of the directors, all directors confirmed that they had complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code and the Company's Corporate Disclosure, Confidentiality and Securities Trading Policy throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Furthermore, if a Director (a) enters into a transaction involving securities of the Company or, for any other reason, the direct or indirect beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Company changes from that shown or required to be shown in the latest insider report filed by the Director, or (b) enters into a transaction involving a related financial instrument, the Director must, within the prescribed period, file (i) an insider report in the required form on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders website (www.sedi.ca) operated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and (ii) a Disclosure of Interest Form with the HKEX.

A "related financial instrument" is defined as: (a) an instrument, agreement, security or exchange contract, the value, market price or payment obligations of which is/are derived from, referenced to or based on the value, market price or payment obligations of a security, or (b) any other instrument, agreement or understanding that affects, directly or indirectly, a person's economic interest in respect of a security or an exchange contract.

OUTLOOK

In late 2022, the Company resumed its major mining operations, including coal mining, and the volume of coal production has gradually increased which led to a subsequent increase of coal export volume into China, and resulted in significant improvements in the Company's cash flow for the first half of 2023. The Company expects that planned investments from multiple coal mining companies in 2023 to enhance the infrastructure and technologies which support cross-border exports at the Chinese-Mongolian border, will result in export volume continuing to increase in 2023.

With assistance and support from JDZF, the Company will focus on expanding its market reach and customer base in China to improve the profit margin earned on its coal products.

In 2023, the Company expects to continue to ramp up its mining operations and capacity to capitalise on the anticipated increase in sales volume.

The Company remains cautiously optimistic regarding the Chinese coal market, as coal is still considered to be the primary energy source which China will continue to rely on in the foreseeable future. Coal supply and coal import in China are expected to be limited due to increasingly stringent requirements relating to environmental protection and safety production, which may result in volatile coal prices in China. The Company will continue to monitor and react proactively to the dynamic market.

In the medium term, the Company will continue to adopt various strategies to enhance its product mix in order to maximise revenue, expand its customer base and sales network, improve logistics, optimise its operational cost structure and, most importantly, operate in a safe and socially responsible manner.

The Company's objectives for the medium term are as follows:

Enhance product mix - The Company will focus on improving the product mix by: (i) improving mining operations; (ii) utilising the Company's wet coal processing plant; (iii) exploring the possibility of a dry coal processing operation; and (iv) trading and blending different types of coal to produce blended coal products that are economical to the Company.

- The Company will focus on improving the product mix by: (i) improving mining operations; (ii) utilising the Company's wet coal processing plant; (iii) exploring the possibility of a dry coal processing operation; and (iv) trading and blending different types of coal to produce blended coal products that are economical to the Company. Expand market reach and customer base - The Company will endeavor to increase sales volume and sales price by: (i) expanding its sales network and diversifying its customer base; (ii) increasing its coal logistics capacity to resolve the bottleneck in the distribution channel; and (iii) setting and adjusting the sales price based on a more market-oriented approach in order to maximise profit while maintaining sustainable long-term business relationships with customers.

The Company will endeavor to increase sales volume and sales price by: (i) expanding its sales network and diversifying its customer base; (ii) increasing its coal logistics capacity to resolve the bottleneck in the distribution channel; and (iii) setting and adjusting the sales price based on a more market-oriented approach in order to maximise profit while maintaining sustainable long-term business relationships with customers. Increase production and optimise cost structure - The Company will aim to increase coal production volume to take advantage of economies of scale. The Company will also focus to reduce its production costs and optimise its cost structure through engaging sizable third-party contract mining companies to enhance its operation efficiency, strengthening procurement management, ongoing training and productivity enhancement.

The Company will aim to increase coal production volume to take advantage of economies of scale. The Company will also focus to reduce its production costs and optimise its cost structure through engaging sizable third-party contract mining companies to enhance its operation efficiency, strengthening procurement management, ongoing training and productivity enhancement. Operate in a safe and socially responsible manner - The Company will continue to maintain the highest standards in health, safety and environmental performance and operate in a corporate socially responsible manner.

In the long term, the Company will continue to focus on creating and maximising shareholders value by leveraging its key competitive strengths, including:

Strategic location - The Ovoot Tolgoi Mine is located approximately 40km from China, which represents the Company's main coal market. The Company has an infrastructure advantage, being approximately 50km from a major Chinese coal distribution terminal with rail connections to key coal markets in China.

- The Ovoot Tolgoi Mine is located approximately 40km from China, which represents the Company's main coal market. The Company has an infrastructure advantage, being approximately 50km from a major Chinese coal distribution terminal with rail connections to key coal markets in China. A large reserves base - The Ovoot Tolgoi Deposit has mineral reserves of more than 90 million tonnes.

The Ovoot Tolgoi Deposit has mineral reserves of more than 90 million tonnes. Several growth options - The Company has several growth options including the Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit, located approximately 20km east and approximately 150km east of the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, respectively.

- The Company has several growth options including the Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit, located approximately 20km east and approximately 150km east of the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, respectively. Bridge between Mongolia and China - The Company is well-positioned to capture the resulting business opportunities between China and Mongolia. The Company will seek assistance and support from its two largest shareholders, which are both experienced coal mining enterprises in China, and have a strong operational record for the past decade in Mongolia.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Cash Costs

The Company uses cash costs to describe its cash production and associated cash costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present locations and conditions. Cash costs incorporate all production costs, which include direct and indirect costs of production, with the exception of idled mine asset costs and non-cash expenses which are excluded. Non-cash expenses include share-based compensation expense, impairment of coal stockpile inventories, depreciation and depletion of property, plant and equipment and mineral properties. The Company uses this performance measure to monitor its operating cash costs internally and believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about the Company's underlying cash costs of operations. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS do not fully illustrate the ability of its mining operations to generate cash flows. The Company reports cash costs on a sales basis. This performance measure is commonly utilised in the mining industry.

Summarised Comprehensive Income Information

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except for share and per share amounts)

Summarised Financial Position Information

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

SELECTED INFORMATION FROM THE NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Additional information required by the HKEX and not disclosed elsewhere in this press release is as follows. All amounts are expressed in thousands of USD and shares in thousands, unless otherwise indicated.

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

1.1 Corporate information and going concern

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue to operate until at least June 30, 2024 and will be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they come due. However, in order to continue as a going concern, the Company must generate sufficient operating cash flows, secure additional capital or otherwise pursue a strategic restructuring, refinancing or other transactions to provide it with sufficient liquidity.

Several adverse conditions and material uncertainties cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the going concern assumption used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Company incurred a loss attributable to equity holders of the Company of $52,777 for the first six months of 2023 (2022: $17,825), and as of that date, had a deficiency in assets of $195,433 as at June 30, 2023 as compared to a deficiency in assets of $142,524 as at December 31, 2022 while the working capital deficiency (excess current liabilities over current assets) reached $257,446 as at June 30, 2023 compared to a working capital deficiency of $184,665 as at December 31, 2022.

Included in the working capital deficiency as at June 30, 2023 are significant obligations, represented by trade and other payables of $59,130, which includes $19,198 in unpaid taxes that are repayable on demand to the MTA and a provision of tax penalty of $74,990.

The Company may not be able to settle all trade and other payables on a timely basis, and as a result any continuing postponement in settling of certain trade and other payables owed to suppliers and creditors may impact the ability of the Company to resume its mining operations and may result in potential lawsuits and/or bankruptcy proceedings being filed against the Company. Except as disclosed elsewhere in this press release, no such lawsuits or proceedings were pending as at August 14, 2023. However, there can be no assurance that no such lawsuits or proceedings will be filed by the Company's creditors in the future and the Company's suppliers and contractors will continue to supply and provide services to the Company uninterrupted.

There are significant uncertainties as to the outcomes of the above events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, the Company may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Should the use of the going concern basis in preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements be determined to be not appropriate, adjustments would have to be made to write down the carrying amounts of the Company's assets to their realisable values, to provide for any further liabilities which might arise and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets and current liabilities, respectively. The effects of these adjustments have not been reflected in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. If the Company is unable to continue as a going concern, it may be forced to seek relief under applicable bankruptcy and insolvency legislation.

Management of the Company has prepared a cash flow projection covering a period of 12 months from June 30, 2023. The cash flow projection has considered the anticipated cash flows to be generated from the Company's business during the period under projection including cost saving measures. In particular, the Company has taken into account the following measures for improvement of the Company's liquidity and financial position, which include: (a) entering into the 2023 March Deferral Agreement with JDZF on March 24, 2023 for a deferral of (i) semi-annual cash interest payments of $7,934 payable to JDZF on May 19, 2023 under the Convertible Debenture; (ii) the cash interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately $8,716 which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated May 13, 2022; (iii) the cash and PIK Interest, and related deferral fees of approximately $13,460 which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated July 30, 2021; and (iv) the cash and PIK Interest, management fees, and related deferral fees of approximately $110,406 which are due and payable to JDZF on or before August 31, 2023 under the deferral agreement dated November 19, 2020, in each case until August 31, 2024. The Company will convene a special meeting of shareholders on August 23, 2023 Vancouver time (August 24, 2023, Hong Kong time), to seek disinterested shareholder approval of the 2023 March Deferral Agreement; (b) communicating with vendors in agreeing repayment plans of the outstanding payable; (c) continuously assessing through communication with MTA its acceptability to a prolonged settlement schedule of the outstanding tax payable and making settlement based on that assessment and the liquidity position of the Company; and (d) obtaining an avenue of financial support from an affiliate of the Company's major shareholder for a maximum amount of $73,000 during the period covered in the cash flow projection. Regarding these plans and measures, there is no guarantee that the suppliers and MTA would agree the settlement plan as communicated by the Company, Nevertheless, after considering the above, the directors of the Company believe that there will be sufficient financial resources to continue its operations and to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the next 12 months from June 30, 2023 and therefore are satisfied that it is appropriate to prepare the condensed consolidated interim financial statements on a going concern basis.

Factors that impact the Company's liquidity are being closely monitored and include, but are not limited to, restrictions on the Company's ability to import its coal products for sale in China, Chinese economic growth, market prices of coal, production levels, operating cash costs, capital costs, exchange rates of currencies of countries where the Company operates and exploration and discretionary expenditures.

As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company was not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements.

1.2 Statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" using accounting policies in compliance with the IFRS issued by the IASB and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board on August 14, 2023.

1.3 Basis of presentation

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's December 31, 2022 consolidated annual financial statements, except as disclosed below. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information and note disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and therefore should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

1.4 Adoption of new and revised standards and interpretations

There have been no other new IFRSs or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company, except those disclosed in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

2. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Chief Executive Officer (chief operating decision maker) of the Company reviews the financial information in order to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and to assess its performance. No operating segment identified by the Board has been aggregated in arriving at the reporting segments of the Company. For management's purpose, the Company has only one reportable operating segment, which is the coal division. The division is principally engaged in coal mining, development and exploration in Mongolia, and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

The Company's resources are integrated and as a result, no discrete operating segment financial information is available. Since this is the only reportable and operating segment of the Company, no further analysis thereof is presented. All the revenue of the Company is generated from trading of coal for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

2.1 Information about major customers

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Coal Division had fifty-eight active customers. Two customers with respective revenues contributed over 10% of the total revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2023, with the largest customer accounting for 13% of revenues and the second largest customer accounting for 11% of revenues. Three customers with respective revenues contributed over 10% of the total revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2022, with the largest customer accounting for 20% of revenues, the second largest customer accounting for 19% of revenues and the third largest customer accounting for 13% of revenues.

2.2 Geographical information

The operations of the Company are primarily located in Mongolia, Hong Kong and China.

The revenue information above is based on the locations of the customers.

3. REVENUE

Revenue represents the value of goods sold which arises from the trading of coal. The Company recognises all revenue from the trading of coal at a point in time when the customer obtains control of the goods or services.

4. EXPENSES BY NATURE

The Company's expenses by nature are summarised as follows:

5. COST OF SALES

The Company's cost of sales consists of the following amounts:

Cost of sales related to idled mine assets for the period ended June 30, 2023 includes $46 of depreciation expense (June 30, 2022: $663). The depreciation expense relates to the Company's idled plant and equipment.

Cost of inventories recognised as expense in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $25,287 (June 30, 2022: $2,593). Cost of inventories recognised as expense in cost of sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $40,583 (June 30, 2022: $2,610).

6. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES/(INCOME), NET

The Company's other operating expenses/(income), net consist of the following amounts:

The Company has determined that the written off of a significant vendor payable of $nil (June 30, 2022: $2,805) which the contractual claim limitation period is expired as of the end of the reporting period pursuant to the relevant laws and regulations.

7. FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME

The Company's finance costs consist of the following amounts:

The Company's finance income consists of the following amounts:

8. TAXES

The Canadian statutory tax rate was 27% (2022: 27%). A reconciliation between the Company's tax expense and the product of the Company's loss before tax multiplied by the Company's domestic tax rate is as follows:

9. LOSS PER SHARE

The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share is based on the following data:

Potentially dilutive items not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share for the period ended June 30, 2023 include the underlying shares comprised in the convertible debenture and stock options that were anti-dilutive.

10. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The Company's trade and other receivables consist of the following amounts:

The aging of the Company's trade and other receivables is as follows:

Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. The Company does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over its trade and other receivable balances.

The Company has determined that the loss allowance on its trade and other receivables was $22,478 (December 31, 2022: $22,599) as at June 30, 2023, based upon an expected loss rate of 10% for trade and other receivables 90 days past due and 100% for trade and other receivables 180 days past due. The closing allowances for trade and other receivables as at June 30, 2023 reconcile to the opening loss allowances as follows:

11. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

Trade and other payables of the Company primarily consist of amounts outstanding for trade purchases relating to coal mining, development and exploration activities and mining royalties payable. The usual credit period taken for trade purchases is between 30 to 90 days.

The aging of the Company's trade and other payables, based on invoice date, is as follows:

12. ACCUMULATED DEFICIT AND DIVIDENDS

At June 30, 2023, the Company has accumulated a deficit of $1,295,267 (December 31, 2022: $1,242,490). No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company since inception.

REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditor, but have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.southgobi.com .

ABOUT SOUTHGOBI

SouthGobi, listed on the HKEX and TSX-V, owns and operates its ?agship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licenses of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu

Chief Executive Officer

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

Website: www.southgobi.com

Except for statements of fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "could", "should", "seek", "likely", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the time the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding:

the Company continuing as a going concern and its ability to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations as they become due;

adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the impact thereof;

the Company's expectations of sufficient liquidity and capital resources to meet its ongoing obligations and future contractual commitments, including the Company's ability to settle its trade payables, to secure additional funding and to meet its obligations under each of the JDZF Convertible Debenture, the deferral agreement signed on November 19, 2020 (the "2020 November Deferral Agreement"), the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the deferral agreement signed on July 30, 2021 (the "2021 July Deferral Agreement"), the 2022 May Deferral Agreement, the 2022 November Deferral Agreement, the 2023 March Deferral Agreement and the Credit Facility, as the same become due, and the Company's ability to settle or appeal the tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by the MTA;

the Company's anticipated financing needs, operational and development plans and future production levels, including ramp up of the Company's mining operations and capacity in 2023;

enhancements to the infrastructure and technologies which support cross-border exports at the Ceke Port of Entry in 2023;

the results and impact of the Ontario class action (as described under section Regulatory Issues and Contingencies of this press release under the heading entitled "Class Action Lawsuit");

"Class Action Lawsuit"); the estimates and assumptions included in the Company's impairment analysis and the possible impact of changes thereof;

the agreement with Ejin Jinda and the payments thereunder (as described under section Regulatory Issues and Contingencies of this press release under the heading entitled "Toll Wash Plant Agreement with Ejin Jinda");

the ability of the Company to enhance the operational efficiency and output throughput of the washing facilities at Ovoot Tolgoi;

the ability of the Company to enhance the product value by conducting coal processing and coal washing;

the impact of the Company's activities on the environment and actions taken for the purpose of mitigation of potential environmental impacts and planned focus on health, safety and environmental performance;

the future demand for coal in China;

future trends in the Chinese coal industry;

the Company's outlook and objectives for 2023 and beyond (as more particularly described under Outlook of this press release); and

other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions described below and elsewhere in this press release, including, among other things: the current mine plan for the Ovoot Tolgoi mine; mining, production, construction and exploration activities at the Company's mineral properties; the costs relating to anticipated capital expenditures; the capacity and future toll rate of the paved highway; plans for the progress of mining license application processes; mining methods; the Company's anticipated business activities, planned expenditures and corporate strategies; management's business outlook, including the outlook for 2023 and beyond; currency exchange rates; operating, labour and fuel costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; the anticipated royalties payable under Mongolia's royalty regime; the ability of the Company to settle or appeal the tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by the MTA; the future coal market conditions in China and the related impact on the Company's margins and liquidity; the anticipated demand for the Company's coal products; future coal prices, and the level of worldwide coal production. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the uncertain nature of mining activities, actual capital and operating costs exceeding management's estimates; variations in mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the possible impacts of changes in mine life, useful life or depreciation rates on depreciation expenses; risks associated with, or changes to regulatory requirements (including environmental regulations) and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the potential expansion of the list of licenses published by the Government of Mongolia covering areas in which exploration and mining are purportedly prohibited on certain of the Company's mining licenses; the Government of Mongolia designating any one or more of the Company's mineral projects in Mongolia as a Mineral Deposit of Strategic Importance; the risk that the Company is unable to successfully settle or appeal the tax penalty of $75.0 million imposed by the MTA (as described under the section Significant Events and Highlights of this press release under the heading entitled "Provision of Tax Penalty Imposed by MTA"); the risk that the import coal quality standards established by Chinese authorities will negatively impact the Company's operations; the risk that Mongolia's southern borders with China will be subject for further closure; the risk that the Company's existing coal inventories are unable to sufficiently satisfy expected sales demand; the possible impact of changes to the inputs to the valuation model used to value the embedded derivatives in the Convertible Debenture; the risk of the Company or its subsidiaries default under its existing debt obligations, including the Convertible Debenture, the 2020 November Deferral Agreement, the Amended and Restated Cooperation Agreement, the 2021 July Deferral Agreement, the 2022 May Deferral Agreement, the 2022 November Deferral Agreement and the 2023 March Deferral Agreement and the Credit Facility; the impact of amendments to, or the application of, the laws of Mongolia, China and other countries in which the Company carries on business; modifications to existing practices so as to comply with any future permit conditions that may be imposed by regulators; delays in obtaining approvals and lease renewals; the risk of fluctuations in coal prices and changes in China and world economic conditions; the outcome of the Class Action (as described under section Regulatory Issues and Contingencies of this press release under the heading entitled "Class Action Lawsuit") and any damages payable by the Company as a result; the risk that the calculated sales price determined by the Company for the purposes of determining the amount of royalties payable to the Mongolian government is deemed as being "non-market" under Mongolian tax law; customer credit risk; cash flow and liquidity risks; risks relating to the Company's decision to suspend activities relating to the development of the Ceke Logistics Park project, including the risk that its investment partner may initiate legal action against the Company for failing to comply with the underlying agreements governing project development; risks relating to the ability of the Company to enhance the operational efficiency and the output throughput of the washing facilities at Ovoot Tolgoi; the risk that the Company is unable to successfully negotiate an extension of the agreement with the third party contractor relating to the operation of the wash plant at the Ovoot Tolgoi mine site and risks relating to the Company's ability to raise additional financing and to continue as a going concern. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements.

Due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the assumptions, risks and uncertainties identified above and elsewhere in this press release, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company uses forward-looking statements because it believes such statements provide useful information with respect to the currently expected future operations and financial performance of the Company, and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release; they should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

The English text of this press release shall prevail over the Chinese text in case of inconsistencies.

