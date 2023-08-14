

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hawaii Governor Josh Green has issued a fifth proclamation for wildfires in the state, which left nearly 100 people dead and hundreds of others missing.



According to a press release from the Governor's office, the proclamation 'allows pharmacists to refill prescriptions for people directly affected by the wildfire emergency with up to a 30-day supply, even when the pharmacist is unable to obtain refill authorization from the prescriber.'



It also lifts the $10 million limit on expenditures from the Major Disaster Fund to respond to this emergency.



The disaster emergency relief period has been extended to the end of August.



The multiple, simultaneous wildfires, which started raging on August 8, has so far claimed the lives of 96 people, as per Maui Police Department. However, the death toll could rise significantly, as search and rescue teams look for remains in decimated neighborhoods, Green told reporters.



Hundreds remain missing while hundreds of others sought shelter in relief camps across Maui after fleeing their homes.



The most deadly fire in a century in the United States has burned thousands of acres, cut off communications, and forced closure of roads and schools, and evacuations in the Kohala Ranch and Kula areas.



The fires have caused significant loss of life and property in Maui County. Thousands of people are without adequate shelter. The historic town of Lahaina has been destroyed.



The Governor says nearly $6 billion worth of damage is estimated in Maui due to the disaster.



The State Legislature of Hawaii has appropriated funding for the immediate relief works.



Under this proclamation, all non-essential travel to West Maui has been strongly restricted.



Visitors in West Maui have largely heeded the call to leave the island, as hotels and other accommodations are needed for displaced residents and emergency workers.



The County of Maui authorities said air support will be deployed to hot spots Monday.



Sixty percent of fire has been contained in upcountry/Kula; 85 percent of fire contained in Lahaina; and fires in Pulehu/Kihei and Puukolii/Kaanapali have been completely doused, the County said.



With power being restored in some areas of West Maui, Ohana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline. it added.



