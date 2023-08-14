POINT Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

Enrollment in PNT2002's SPLASH trial is complete and topline data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023



Next-generation actinium-225 PSMA program PNT2001 phase 1 trial design released; first patient dosed expected in Q1 2024

Company released its first terbium-161 preclinical data, and announced additional isotope supply partnerships for actinium-225 and lead-212

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) (the "Company" or "POINT"), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life-changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided a business update.

"This quarter, we began to reveal our strategy to realize one of the great opportunities presented by radioligands - the use of patient imaging to evaluate how candidate ligands perform in humans before committing substantial time and resources required to run an interventional trial," said Joe McCann, Ph.D., CEO of POINT Biopharma. "Imaging can quickly reveal ligand properties and expression of a molecular target. By pairing ligand properties with complementary isotope properties, the potential for therapeutic effect can be efficiently evaluated to optimize clinical development decisions. We are committed to leveraging these theranostic principles and making data-driven program investment decisions in pursuit of accelerated development pathways for new targeted radioligand therapies."

Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Pipeline Updates

PNT2002: 177Lu-labelled PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy

Enrollment in PNT2002's phase 3 SPLASH trial (NCT04647526) is complete and topline data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Six trial sites remain open for recruitment to complete a separate pharmacokinetic sub-study.

PNT2004: fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP-a) targeted radioligand therapy

In May 2023, enrollment in cohort 3 of the phase 1 FRONTIER trial (NCT05432193) began, and a total of seven participants have been dosed with 177Lu-PNT6555 to date. We continue to anticipate data from the full FRONTIER study to be available in the first half of 2024.

In June 2023, a Trial-in-Progress poster for FRONTIER was presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which included trial background information, study design considerations, and a cohort enrollment status update.

Later in June 2023, we published and presented preclinical data at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). The auger electron and beta emitting isotope terbium-161 was paired with POINT's FAP-targeted PNT6555 ligand and showed robust anti-tumor efficacy, similar to 225Ac-PNT6555 and 177Lu-PNT6555. Also, preclinical proof-of-concept was established for synergistic interaction of immuno- and radioligand therapies with 177Lu-PNT6555.

PNT2001: 225Ac-labelled next-generation PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy

At our virtual Investor Day in June 2023, we unveiled the trial design for the phase 1 portion of ACCEL, the first-in-human phase 1/2 clinical trial for PNT2001's actinium-225 program. The trial was designed to enable the parallel exploration of PNT2001 in two patient populations: later-stage mCRPC patients and earlier-stage BCR or PSMA-positive oligorecurrent patients. We anticipate a health authority submission in the fourth quarter of 2023, and expect the first patient dosed in this trial to be in the first quarter of 2024.

Manufacturing & Supply Chain Updates

In April 2023, we announced an agreement for the supply of actinium-225 with Eckert & Ziegler. Eckert & Ziegler will provide predetermined amounts of GMP grade actinium-225 to POINT for use in the development of POINT's pipeline of next generation actinium-225-based radioligands.

In May 2023, we announced a collaboration to create Ionetix Alpha Corp. (Ionetix-a). Ionetix-a, a new subsidiary of IONETIX Corp., is focused on near-term, commercial-scale production of GMP grade therapeutic isotopes, such as actinium-225. IONETIX has transferred its alpha therapy isotope business assets into Ionetix-a. POINT will invest $10 million into Ionetix-a.

In June 2023, we announced the intent to collaborate with AdvanCell, an Australian clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, for the development of a global lead-212 radioisotope and radioligand supply chain and drug manufacturing network to specifically support the clinical development and commercialization of lead-212-labeled radioligands by each company.

Corporate Updates

In June 2023, Bridget Martell, M.A., M.D. was appointed to our Board of Directors filling a previous vacancy.

In June 2023, we hosted a virtual Investor Day, and a replay of the presentation can be found at this link https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/investor-day-june-2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: As of June 30, 2023, POINT had approximately $434.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which is anticipated to fund operations into 2026.

Net Loss: Net loss was $25.4 million and $41.9 million, or $0.24 and $0.40 net loss per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to a net loss of $24.6 million and $41.0 million, or $0.27 and $0.45 net loss per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $31.3 million and $58.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $20.8 million and $33.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $5.1 million and $10.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $4.1 million and $7.9 million for the same periods in 2022.

About POINT Biopharma Global Inc.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT aims to transform precision oncology by combining a portfolio of targeted radioligand assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for medical isotopes including actinium-225 and lutetium-177. POINT's active clinical trials include FRONTIER, a phase 1 trial for PNT2004, a pan-cancer program targeting fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP-a), and SPLASH, the phase 3 trial for PNT2002 for people with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after second-line hormonal treatment. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In U.S. dollars, except for share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 4,865,856 $ - $ 14,323,120 $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 31,276,573 20,813,882 58,187,045 33,314,730 General and administrative 5,088,403 4,080,401 10,098,532 7,888,343 Total operating expenses 36,364,976 24,894,283 68,285,577 41,203,073 Loss from operations (31,499,120 ) (24,894,283 ) (53,962,457 ) (41,203,073 ) Other income (expenses) 5,166,983 497,441 10,861,007 513,773 Loss before income taxes (26,332,137 ) (24,396,842 ) (43,101,450 ) (40,689,300 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 921,298 (183,405 ) 1,159,940 (271,521 ) Net loss $ (25,410,839 ) $ (24,580,247 ) $ (41,941,510 ) $ (40,960,821 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common share: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.45 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 105,724,215 90,124,295 105,692,615 90,123,288

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In U.S. dollars) As at June 30, As at December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 434,796,562 $ 541,331,271 Other assets 62,978,210 36,991,465 Total assets $ 497,774,772 $ 578,322,736 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities $ 50,322,854 $ 91,368,943 Stockholders' equity 447,451,918 486,953,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 497,774,772 $ 578,322,736



