G8 Strategies LLC: EDAWN Announces Reno Startup Week 2023

September Event Features a Multitude of Programming & Events

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and a host of local entrepreneurs and agencies today announced the inaugural Reno Startup Week scheduled for Sept. 25-29, 2023.



The weeklong event will feature three main events, 40 educational workshops, guest speakers and networking opportunities throughout the community.

Reno Startup Week was created to bring together founders, innovators, dreamers, makers and business owners for a week-long celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit in northern Nevada.

"Northern Nevada has established itself as an incubator for a variety of businesses ranging from tech to software to hospitality to energy," said EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski. "The event is designed to celebrate these founders and visionaries who compose the fabric of business in our area, while creating an annual gathering of like minds."

According to Doug Erwin, EDAWN's Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development, the event is open to the entire business community. "This is an event for anyone interested in or already pursuing their entrepreneurial dream," Erwin said. "Reno Startup Week will provide resources, education and connections which are relevant to the various stages and types of companies from micro-enterprises to high-growth technology startups."

Initial sponsors are: Dragonfly Energy, Holland & Hart, Macy & Peters Law Firm, Washoe County and Google.

Organizing agencies include StartUpNV, Nevada SBDC, the University of Nevada Innevation Center, Dailey Human-Centered Innovation, Bareknuckle Marketing, Audacity and G8 Strategies.

The complete program calendar will be announced later this month and will begin with a community kickoff celebration and end with the NCET Expo at its new home at the Reno Public Market. Events are set to be held at the UNR Innevation Center in downtown Reno and at venues throughout the community. Visit www.renostartupweek.com for more information.

About EDAWN:

EDAWN is a private/public partnership established in 1983. The organization is committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies and assisting newly forming companies, all with a goal to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in greater Reno-Sparks. For more information, go to www.edawn.org.

