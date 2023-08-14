AM Technical Solutions, Inc.: AM Acquires Kyron Innovative Technologies to Expand Commissioning Capabilities

AM announces the acquisition of Kyron Innovative Technologies. Read how we are expanding our commissioning capability in high-tech markets and expanding our European footprint.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / AM Technical Solutions (AM), an international leader in high-technology construction services, announces the acquisition of Kyron Innovative Technologies (Kyron), a global provider of quality and commissioning services for high-tech construction markets.



For more than 13 years, Kyron has provided exceptional services for industries that include Semiconductor, Life Sciences, and Data Centres through Oil & Gas and Public Sector projects in Ireland and continental Europe.

The acquisition of Kyron enables AM to further expand commissioning capabilities in critical high-tech construction markets and expand the company's European footprint to reach international customers.

"The acquisition gives us full end-to-end capability in a facilities lifecycle from early programming and design through the commissioning of the building," says Kelly McAndrew, AM CEO. "In addition to being recognized as a leader in the markets we already serve, Kyron was the right fit due to their alignment with what's most important to AM: integrity and doing what we say we'll do."

"We are eager to join the AM Technical Solutions family to provide our quality and commissioning services to a growing customer base," says Ciaran Brennan, founder of Kyron and managing director. "Joining forces with AM enables us to obtain additional bandwidth to expand the business faster and allow a broader career path for our employees."

Kyron brings proven capabilities to AM to enhance the company's full range of high-tech construction services. Kyron is proficient in quality improvement, commissioning for new projects and upgrades, project management, client support, and training quality.

The added capabilities from Kyron will boost the existing quality control and commissioning services provided by AM, strengthening the company's Lean-based total quality management solutions across multiple high-tech markets on a global scale.

Customers around the globe will benefit from more efficient, scalable, and robust quality and commissioning solutions that are designed to construct an intelligent tomorrow. Additionally, AM will continue a long-standing legacy of delivering on all three project deliverables (cost, time, and quality) through a "first time right" approach that satisfies each customer's critical project timelines.

ABOUT AM TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS: Founded in 1994, AM is a proven and licensed architect, engineering, and construction firm targeting semiconductor, life sciences, pharmaceutical, data centers, solar, aerospace, research, university, and other high-technology facilities. AM has successfully managed over $20 billion in capital projects, cleanroom construction builds, and facility expansions for more than 170 different customers in 24 countries. https://amts.com/

ABOUT KYRON INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES (KYRON): Since 2010, Kyron has provided expert Construction Quality and Commissioning Services that enable global blue-chip customers to ramp up to production seamlessly. Because of our unique processes and people, we provide a reliable and bespoke service that delivers schedule certainty, helping our customers gain cost certainty and time, improve processes, and increase production. The company is based in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, Ireland. https://kyroninnovativetechnologies.com



