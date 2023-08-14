Inovatec Systems: Inovatec's Bob Metodiev to Moderate Lending and Payments Panel at the Mobile Payments Conference August 24 in Atlanta, Georgia

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that its head of business development Bob Metodiev will serve as moderator of the "Next-Gen Lending and Payments" panel, taking place at the Mobile Payments Conference. The event is scheduled for August 23 to 25, 2023 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel and Conference Center. The session is slated for August 24 at 4:25 p.m.

During the panel, Metodiev will lead a discussion exploring the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on the automotive and power sports consumer markets. The panel will also describe how intelligent outsourcing and workflow payment optimization can help lenders improve receivables and control costs, and how the process of selecting vendors and partners has evolved.

In addition to this session, Inovatec will present an onstage demo during the conference's exhibition hours. Metodiev and Inovatec Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vlad Kovacevic will be present throughout the conference to describe how the company's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer-facing portal enable lenders to improve the efficiency of their entire lending operation. For additional demos, Inovatec will be located at table 23 at the event.

Inovatec is a recognized provider of highly configurable, cutting-edge automation solutions for lenders. The company's platforms leverage advanced AI-based capabilities and features such as enriched data scoring, optical character recognition, and performance analytics that automate workflows. This empowers lenders to close loans faster, reduce human error, enhance customer satisfaction, and lower operating costs.

"We look forward to discussing the emerging developments in lending technology, and how this intersects with payments, at the Mobile Payments Conference," said Metodiev. "The pace of innovation in lending is constant, and we expect there will be strong interest in how automation, AI, and other emerging tools can help lenders and financial services companies become more competitive, more compliant, and more efficient."

For more information on how Inovatec's lending automation solutions can create efficiencies for automotive lenders and dealers, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

