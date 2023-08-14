Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment and eko Solutions: Building Innovative Up-Cycled Shipping Container Dwellings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation:

eko Solutions, a division of Land Betterment, offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

Commercial

eko Solutions offers a variety of designs which are customizable to meet both mobile and fixed needs. The up-cycled shipping container units range from 10 to 40 feet in size. Some uses include:

Mobile Merchant Containers

Temporary Offices

Porto-containers - mobile and permanent restrooms

Multi-Use

Kitchens

Recreation

eko Solutions recreational units comprise of tiny homes, campsite and park models, hunting blinds, and beyond. The Gateway model can be rented through Airbnb and provides all the amenities of home in a small footprint. This model is perfect for the tiny home lover or on the go camper who wants the amenities of a home away from home.

Residential

eko homes are designed to be high quality, sustainable, durable and affordable to live in from one to ten years and are highly customizable. The sustainable craftsmanship of the homes is what separates eko homes from the alternatives. Details about the available models include:

Agora and Tide models measure 320 square feet with an open floor plan including a studio or 1 bedroom with a bathroom, kitchen and sitting area

measure 320 square feet with an open floor plan including a studio or 1 bedroom with a bathroom, kitchen and sitting area Two Company model measures 480 square feet with 2 stories and includes 2 bedrooms with upstairs deck, bathroom, kitchen and sitting area

measures 480 square feet with 2 stories and includes 2 bedrooms with upstairs deck, bathroom, kitchen and sitting area Loggia model measures 640 square feet with 2 studio bedrooms, bathroom and custom built kitchen island

measures 640 square feet with 2 studio bedrooms, bathroom and custom built kitchen island Atlas model measures 1,280 square feet and includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and living space

Crisis Recovery

Following a natural disaster, beyond medical, food & water, housing is the most essential and complex issue. eko works with local community representatives, churches, charitable foundations and sponsors to efficiently deploy eko Villages of Hope to communities in need of temporary housing solutions. The Villages of Hope provide a safe and efficient housing solution for victims in times of need so that they can begin to rebuild their lives and move forward.

The building process of eko Solutions dwellings adheres to strict national and state building codes ensuring that the dwellings comply with standard code while being high quality. With a standardized approach and rigorous quality control measures, these structures are manufactured in a controlled environment at an impressive rate of up to seven per week. During the construction process close attention is paid to details, from the faucets used to the placement of electrical outlets. By virtue of their previous life as ocean shipping containers, eko homes are built to withstand transportation, ensuring they meet building standards and codes.

To learn more about eko Solutions' products you can visit - ekosolutionsllc.com

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

