Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on The Healing Company, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on The Healing Company, Inc. (OTCQB:HLCO). The Healing Company is acquiring and building popular healing brands as it emerges as a leading, integrated health and wellness firm. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/3OxR2bE.

The Healing Company boasts a strong and deep leadership team, including world-renowned health/wellness icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, along with a Chopra-founded company. With access to an enviable $150M credit line for M&A, a history of successful acquisition integration, and a potential uplisting to NASDAQ, HLCO is primed to generate substantial revenue growth.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews HLCO's potential as a unicorn in the wellness sector, along with its innovative approach, and HLCO's diverse growth opportunities.

Innovative M&A Model and Post-M&A Operations Approach Set HLCO Apart

Goldman commented, "HLCO is building an integrated health/wellness firm that seeks to improve the quality of life and enhance disease prevention for millions of people worldwide. Management is focused on science-backed brands and products seeking scale and operation as individual brands in the HLCO family-where core HLCO strengths lie. Currently targeting the $165B supplement and nutraceuticals space, HLCO boasts a pipeline of 70+ firms with a combined revenue of $1B+."

Leadership Team, Targeted Acquisitions, to Lead Top-Line Outperformance

"Leveraging a $150M credit facility for M&A and a recent history of successful transactions, The Healing Company is poised to generate substantial future revenue growth. In fact, HLCO already has two potential deals slated to close during 2H23," noted Goldman. "The Company boasts a strong and deep leadership team, including world-renowned health/wellness icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, along with a Chopra-founded company. This deal has brought HLCO a huge reach: 7M web traffic, a 20M social media reach, and thousands of retail doors and health/wellness practitioners."

High Sales Growth, Enviable Margins, to Drive Valuation

Goldman states, "Our model forecasts revenue could jump from $9.5M in fiscal 2023 to $82M in 2024 and $160M in 2025. This enviable growth includes organic growth, acquisitions, brand cross-sales, and lower CAC, driving operating profit. Our 6-9-month price target reflects a price sales multiple on 2024 projected sales. This figure could be conservative if deal closing accelerates."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

