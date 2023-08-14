Jefferies announced today that it will hold a Global Trading Day on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 to support accredited charities focused on providing humanitarian aid to those in Hawaii who have been impacted by the severe wildfires.

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on August 16 for all trading in equities and fixed income by the Firm's clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and its more than 5,300 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

"We are devastated by what we have seen from the wildfires in Maui, and our hearts go out to the people who have experienced unimaginable loss in the last few days. Charities working on the front lines to provide aid and deliver services for those that have been displaced need all of our support. We encourage our employees and clients around the world to join our collective efforts this day would not be possible without your generosity."

