TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2023 interim financial results. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with IFRS as presented in the interim financial statements.

Second Quarter 2023 Interim Financial Results

Total operating revenues for the second quarter 2023 were $8.8 million as compared to $5.1 million in the previous quarter, an increase of 72.8%. The Company continues to increase the operation of charter and ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) flights generating $6.34 million this quarter as compared to $3.38 million in the previous quarter, representing an increase of 87.5%.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter 2023 were $9.23 million as compared to $8.15 million in the previous quarter, an increase of 13%. Increases were primarily driven by increased flying activity.

Total assets increased to $27,860,429 at the end of the current quarter from $27,289,573 as at December 31, 2022. The minor increase in total assets is primarily attributable to an increase in current assets that was partially offset by a decrease in Right-of-use assets due to depreciation.

Total liabilities increased to $33,753,436 at the end of the current quarter from $28,948,171 as at December 31, 2022. The increase was made up of the liabilities associated with an increase in deferred revenue and an increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, explained by the timing of payments and invoices received at the end of the period.

Summary of Quarterly Results

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $8,808,521 $5,097,249 $3,237,680 Income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) ($940,006) ($3,618,816) ($4,528,552) Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) ($0.01) ($0.05) ($0.06) Total assets $27,860,429 $28,366,094 $27,289,573 Total liabilities $33,753,436 $33,351,536 $28,948,171

Management Commentary

Eddy Doyle, CEO and President of Jetlines commented: "We are pleased to report that several key milestones were achieved in Q2 2023. The Company has achieved exceptional flying hours in Q2 2023 as compared to Q1 2023, an increase of 265% and a 72.8% increase in its operating revenue. Canada Jetlines also took delivery of its 3rd aircraft at the end July 2023. The Company intends to add up to two additional aircraft to its fleet in 2023 and continue to grow its schedule, with the upcoming fall/winter season, and grow its Charter/ACMI business."

Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with $5.1 million in current assets, an increase of $2 million compared to December 31, 2022. The increase is mainly due to the increase in cash balance.

Current liabilities increased from $8.2 million at December 31, 2022 to $13.1 million, mainly due to an increase of $0.8 million in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. In addition, there is a $4 million increase in deferred revenue for cash collected in terms of future flying.

Based on the Company's working capital position, the Company will need to raise additional capital to support its business plan. The Company is seeking additional capital in the form of debt, convertible debt or equity in order to further invest in the business and facilitate the continued growth of the fleet, including the acquisition of additional leased aircraft, as well as additional working capital.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Canada Jetlines' condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's intention to operate as a leisure airline, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the destinations of intended flights, timelines to announce new schedules and destinations, growth plans, the receipt of financing and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines' business model; the continued compliance with the terms of governmental approvals; Jetlines concluding definitive agreements for additional aircraft; the success of operations by Jetlines the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines' business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire additional aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of (or compliance with) the necessary licenses from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

