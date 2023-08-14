Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences to Present Clinical Dataset at Major PAINWeek Scientific Symposium

~ Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO, to Introduce Satellite Symposium on Severe Pain and Next Generation Solutions ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that the company will host a luncheon symposium and present their recent clinical data at PAINWeek on September 7-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

PAINWeek is the leading conference in the world dedicated to helping pain physicians and practitioners improve their clinical knowledge and results. Please find more information here.

Dr. Jeff Gudin, University of Miami, School of Medicine Faculty of Anesthesiology and Pain Management, Dr. Richard Dart, Director of the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, and Dr. William Schmidt, Chief Medical Officer of Ensysce Biosciences, three leading authorities on pain, opioid use and drug development, will be speaking at the luncheon symposium on September 7th. The objectives of the session are to understand the current landscape for severe pain treatment, review drug use and abuse in America and then examine the safety and effectiveness of PF614 and PF614-MPAR, the two leading next-generation agents from Ensysce Biosciences which are designed to reduce opioid abuse and prevent overdose deaths. Dr. Schmidt will also present two posters and an oral presentation on the company's opioid overdose technology, MPAR®.

Dr. Kirkpatrick commented, "Our team is pleased to be hosting this symposium and we are honored to have been asked to present the clinical data on our oral overdose protection technology, MPAR®. It is gratifying that world renowned experts support our efforts and believe we have promising new products to help patients in need. PAINWeek is where we immerse ourselves in the world of the clinicians and patients and get to interact with leaders in our field."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773805/Ensysce-Biosciences-to-Present-Clinical-Dataset-at-Major-PAINWeek-Scientific-Symposium