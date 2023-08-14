110 Grill Opens 8th Location in New Hampshire

New England's Fastest Growing Restaurant Brand Brings Allergy-Friendly Dining to North Conway, NH on August 10th, 2023

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / 110 Grill®, New England's fastest-growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand, opened its 8th New Hampshire location at 1858 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH on Thursday, August 10th. In the heart of the White Mountains, the new standalone 6,000 sq ft 110 Grill® restaurant offers gluten-free and allergy-sensitive dining options that cater to everyone from locals to tourists. With a 42-seat patio in a garden-inspired setting, diners at 110 Grill® can enjoy modern American cuisine in a trendy casual atmosphere.

"Over the years we've had continued requests for us to have a presence in North Conway," said Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Dion, 110 Grill. "It's both satisfying and exciting for us to open our doors in this new spot and bring what we do best to the area."

110 Grill® is the Northeast's fastest-growing restaurant brand, and it strives to provide its customers with a remarkable eating experience. Its award-winning allergy commitment meets all allergen requirements and is the only New England restaurant brand offering 100% of its main menu Gluten Free. All fryolators are free from cross-contamination with gluten, allowing everyone to enjoy their favorite fried foods such as calamari and fried pickles. All 110 Grill® staff receive intensive training on allergy awareness to ensure guest safety. On top of that, all allergy-related meals are marked by an allergen pick and presented to the table by a manager who maintains current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications.

110 Grill® features an inviting atmosphere for all guests with both its indoor and outdoor seating and a large bar and lounge area. 110 Grill® also offers a private dining room for any function or event needs from birthday celebrations to corporate presentations. Private events are personalized to each individual including dietary accommodations and venue atmosphere. All guests at 110 Grill® can enjoy a wide variety of traditional or gluten-free appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Delicious food options include: BBQ nachos layered with cheese, chicken, and other delicious toppings and firecracker shrimp tossed in a sweet chili sauce. 110 Grill® also offers a handful of entrees and desserts including the 110 Cyprus Salad, the 100% plant-based Beyond Burger, the red velvet beignets tossed in powdered sugar, and more.

110 Grill in North Conway will serve a wide range of wines, maintain seasonal and customary beer selections, and craft a list of signature cocktails, and a few non-alcoholic mocktails to satisfy diverse needs.

110 Grill North Conway restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily thereafter during regular hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 am - 9:00 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am - 10:00 pm. Guests will enjoy the Happy Hour specials, Monday through Thursday from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest-growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 40 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

