Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced its expansion to the Mediterranean with its newest location in Evia, Greece, a stunning island known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Selina Kaminos Evia is more than just a seaside hotel; it's a wellness retreat offering an escape from the noise, stress, and daily routine. The unique blend of Selina's laid-back atmosphere, locally-inspired design, and innovative wellness programs will perfectly complement the island's serene surroundings. Guests can immerse themselves in Evia's picturesque landscapes and rich culture while enjoying a truly authentic experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to our new location in Evia, Greece," said Rafael Museri, Co-founder and CEO of Selina. "Our brand is all about providing guests with a unique travel experience that celebrates the local culture. The addition of Selina Evia to our global portfolio is an exciting moment for us, and we cannot wait to showcase this beautiful island to both local and international visitors."

Following the pattern of the Selina brand, the 105 bedspaces hotel, has a wide range of budget-friendly accommodation options, including private rooms, and apartments equipped with kitchenettes and balconies featuring stunning views of the Aegean Sea. The location also offers Selina's signature wellness facilities, with activities such as Yoga/SUP Yoga Brunch, Full moon party with local bands and/or DJ sets, and Monthly "open farm" locals market. Guests will live the Selina experience from beginning to end.

The Selina Kaminos Evia tour will be available from the moment of check-in. Guests can leave their luggage in their spacious seaview room and head straight to the beach or the pool for a quick dip. Enjoy a refreshing signature beverage, do a bit of sunbathing, and then join the SUP yoga class at the beach. After a relaxing session, head to the pool bar for the Welcome Drink and meet fellow travelers. Then end the day with a delicious Modern Mediterranean dinner at Sea Goat Bar Restaurant while admiring the sunset.

At Sea Goat Restaurant, guests will enjoy authentic Greek and International cuisine, which will be sourced from local markets and farms. For those looking to unwind, Selina Evia will feature a bar serving locally inspired cocktails and a private beach club.

Selina Kaminos Evia aims to support the local economy and community by providing job opportunities to the island's residents and promoting sustainability through initiatives such as waste reduction and energy conservation. With this newest addition, Selina continues its strategic and tactical expansion plan, which includes openings in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

Explore Selina Kaminos Evia and discover a new way to travel. To book a stay at Selina Evia or to find out more information, please visit the Selina website.

Download high resolution images and video from the property: here.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

