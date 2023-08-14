CloudPay, the leading global employee pay provider, today announces the appointment of Roland Folz as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Folz, an internationally accomplished and visionary leader, brings over 30 years of experience of strategic development and driving profitable growth across the financial services, mobility, telecoms and FinTech sectors. He joins CloudPay from Solaris SE where he established the company as the European market leader in embedded finance and Banking as a Service (BaaS).

In his new role as CEO, Folz will lead CloudPay into the next phase of profitable growth following the successful expansion of the company in recent years. Together with the Board and Leadership Team's support the business will deliver a world class end-to-end pay experience for its global customers by turning pay from an operational function to a business advantage.

"I am delighted to be joining CloudPay," said Roland Folz. "This is a pivotal moment in the company's development. With our market-leading portfolio of services, highly talented global team and impressive customer base of leading brands, we will continue to transform the payroll and payments market globally."

Including his role at Solaris, Folz held senior leadership roles across various corporate and high-growth organizations including eight years at Deutsche Bank, four years at Deutsche Telecom and four years as CEO of Mercedes Benz Bank. As Co-CEO of Direkt Anlage Bank AG, he expanded Germany's first discount broker into six European countries, eventually taking the company public in 1999.

Folz holds a PhD in Finance and Marketing, along with an MBA and MSc in Mathematics.

About CloudPay

CloudPay is an organization united by a single purpose to modernize the pay experience for business and people, raising the importance of pay processes beyond an operational function to become a true business advantage. With a proud heritage of over 25 years, we are trusted to manage the pay processes of 250 global organizations, processing over 2.5 million payslips a year in over 130 countries, handling over $24 billion of payments in 168 currencies. Our integrated portfolio of payroll, funding, payments and pay on-demand solutions are delivered through a single cloud-based platform that can be deployed anywhere in the world. By unifying payroll, treasury and HCM functions and leveraging the latest technology, we can transform pay processes, making them fast and friction-free. To learn more, visit: www.cloudpay.com.

