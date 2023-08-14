Transportation & Logistics Systems: Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Corporate Update Due for Release in the Coming Weeks

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS), ("TLSS" or the "Company"), the parent company of certain wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, which together, provide a suite of logistics and transportation services, is pleased to announce today that on August 11, 2023, the Company timely filed its Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and CEO of TLSS, commented, "Our revenue and gross profit margins continued to improve over the prior year; however, we did experience some of the downturn that has been prevalent across the industry during the second quarter. In fact, a transportation equities analyst at Morgan Stanley recently cut numbers for most of the carriers they follow by double-digit percentages1. Nevertheless, in the midst of the integration of Severance Trucking during this quarter, we have taken significant measures to reduce our operating costs and, in recent weeks, continued rolling-out a series of new organic initiatives that we expect will improve revenue and operating results in the months ahead."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $3,657,000, or 260.4%, to $5,062,000 as compared to $1,405,000 for same prior year period. This increase was primarily a result of the acquisitions of JFK Cartage, Inc., Freight Connections Inc. and Severance Trucking, Inc. (the "Acquisitions") on July 31, 2022, September 16, 2022 and January 31, 2023, respectively.

The Company had a loss from operations of $2,255,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to a loss from operations of $1,004,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had net loss of $2,479,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to: (i) the loss from operations of $2,255,000; (ii) interest expense of $214,000; and (iii) settlement expense of $9,000. This compared to a net loss of $709,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $2,789,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 after accounting accrued dividends of $310,000 as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $816,000 for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $7,993,000, or 300.0%, to $10,657,000 as compared to $2,664,000 for same prior year period. This increase was primarily a result of the Acquisitions.

The Company had a loss from operations of $3,762,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a loss from operations of $2,805,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net loss of $4,125,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to: (i) the loss from operations of $3,762,000; (ii) interest expense of $353,000; (iii) settlement expense of $9,000; and (iv) a loss on the sale of subsidiary's assets of less than $1,000, which were offset by interest income of $1,000. This compared to a net loss of $2,746,000 for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $4,535,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 after accounting for accrued and deemed dividends of $410,000 as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $2,962,000 for the comparable prior year period.

Subsequent Events

The Company's Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a resolution seeking stockholder approval to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 10,000,000,000 shares to 50,000,000,000 shares. The Board of Directors believes that this increase in the number of authorized shares is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders because the Company is actively pursuing imminent strategic partnerships in exchange for valuable shares in the Company.

The Articles of Incorporation of the Company currently authorize the issuance of ten billion (10,000,000,000) shares of common stock; and, as of the Record Date, 4,250,628,295 shares of common stock are outstanding, and, if all rights convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock were exercised, close to 8,700,000,000 shares of common stock would be outstanding. Further, a substantial portion of the unissued shares of common stock are held in reserve in connection with rights of conversion of convertible preferred stock and/or debt and/or exercise of warrants and/or options. Consequently, the Company will not be able to issue shares in connection with additional equity investments (including any requirements by investors to place shares of common stock in reserve for conversion of convertible preferred stock and/or debt and/or exercise of warrants and/or options), without the authorization of the issuance of additional common stock.

Stockholder approval for the 2023 Amendment was obtained on July 27, 2023 from a stockholder that held at least 51% of the voting power of the stock of the Company entitled to vote thereon, as of the Record Date. This consent constituted a sufficient number of votes to approve the 2023 Amendment under the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, bylaws and Nevada law.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS is a publicly-traded holding company. Its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc., Freight Connections, Inc., JFK Cartage, Inc. and Severance Trucking Co., Inc., together provide a full suite of logistics and transportation services. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash $ 743,898 $ 1,470,807 Accounts receivable, net 2,120,970 2,059,326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 548,486 613,035

Total Current Assets 3,413,354 4,143,168

OTHER ASSETS: Security deposits 454,844 377,107 Property and equipment, net 2,862,296 1,607,212 Right of use assets, net 11,400,490 8,457,083 Goodwill 2,105,879 2,105,879 Intangible assets, net 4,473,061 4,601,677

Total Other Assets 21,296,570 17,148,958

TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,709,924 $ 21,292,126

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES: Notes payable, current portion $ 1,514,166 $ 408,407 Notes payable - related parties, current portion 5,144,671 4,544,671 Accounts payable (including accounts payable - related party of $279,792 and $115,117 on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,407,324 472,701 Accrued expenses 1,183,183 837,170 Insurance payable 438,080 137,477 Lease liabilities, current portion 3,132,142 2,081,099 Accrued compensation and related benefits 148,900 65,103

Total Current Liabilities 12,968,466 8,546,628

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net of current portion 1,499,607 831,499 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,413,008 6,413,937

Total Long-term Liabilities 9,912,615 7,245,436

Total Liabilities 22,881,081 15,792,064

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 11)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Liquidation value $0) - - Series D convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($6.00 per share liquidation value) - - Series E convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 21,418 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($13.34 per share liquidation value) 21 21 Series G convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 shares designated; 546,000 and 575,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively ($10.00 per share liquidation value) 546 575 Series H convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 35,000 shares designated; 32,374 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (No per share liquidation value) 32 32 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,896,181,274 and 3,636,691,682 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,896,181 3,636,692 Additional paid-in capital 129,977,255 129,372,841 Accumulated deficit (132,045,192 ) (127,510,099 )

Total Shareholders' Equity 1,828,843 5,500,062

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 24,709,924 $ 21,292,126

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









REVENUES $ 5,061,871 $ 1,404,560 $ 10,656,767 $ 2,663,893

COST OF REVENUES: Third parties 3,288,605 1,013,550 6,144,251 1,984,552 Related parties 470,669 - 1,241,376 -

Total Cost of Revenues 3,759,274 1,013,550 7,385,627 1,984,552

GROSS PROFIT 1,302,597 391,010 3,271,140 679,341

OPERATING EXPENSES: Compensation and related benefits 1,462,105 693,343 2,577,589 2,049,753 Legal and professional fees 422,281 339,003 979,364 688,497 Rent 1,137,616 110,957 2,175,699 212,294 General and administrative expenses 536,059 252,167 1,300,895 534,110

Total Operating Expenses 3,558,061 1,395,470 7,033,547 3,484,654

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,255,464 ) (1,004,460 ) (3,762,407 ) (2,805,313 )

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest income - - 992 - Interest expense (83,947 ) (1,895 ) (146,816 ) (9,762 ) Interest expense - related parties (129,972 ) - (206,348 ) - (Loss) gain on sale of subsidiary's assets - 296,689 (720 ) 296,689 Settlement income (expense) (9,408 ) 700 (9,408 ) (227,811 )

Total Other Income (Expenses) (223,327 ) 295,494 (362,300 ) 59,116

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,478,791 ) (708,966 ) (4,124,707 ) (2,746,197 )

Provision for income taxes - - - -

NET LOSS (2,478,791 ) (708,966 ) (4,124,707 ) (2,746,197 )

Deemed and accrued dividends (309,976 ) (106,834 ) (410,386 ) (215,885 )

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,788,767 ) $ (815,800 ) $ (4,535,093 ) $ (2,962,082 )

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 3,716,404,651 3,316,885,235 3,701,199,946 3,179,603,803

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss $ (4,124,707 ) $ (2,746,197 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 775,500 377,500 Stock-based compensation 262,464 1,040,167 Stock-based professional fees - 8,333 Gain from sale of subsidiary's assets - (296,689 ) Non-cash portion of gain on settlement - (700 ) Lease costs 106,707 - Bad debt recovery (22,776 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 798,018 8,094 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (157,391 ) (156,126 ) Security deposits (70,737 ) (6,245 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 869,779 (50,014 ) Insurance payable 300,603 42,424 Accrued compensation and related benefits (68,834 ) (39,151 )

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,331,374 ) (1,818,604 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (311,396 ) - Proceeds from repayment of note receivable 255,000 - Cash proceeds from sale of subsidiary's assets - 748,500 Cash acquired in acquisitions 207,471 - Cash used for acquisitions (687,808 ) -

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (536,733 ) 748,500

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of liquidated damages on Series E preferred shares - (24,000 ) Net proceeds from sale of series G preferred share units - 855,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 363,270 245,714 Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 600,000 - Proceeds from notes payable 300,609 - Repayment of notes payable (122,681 ) (295,596 )

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,141,198 781,118

NET DECREASE IN CASH (726,909 ) (288,986 )

CASH, beginning of period 1,470,807 6,067,692

CASH, end of period $ 743,898 $ 5,778,706

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 126,811 $ 9,762 Income taxes $ - $ -

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock $ - $ 31 Conversion of Series G preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock $ 20,056 $ 21,226 Accrual of preferred stock dividends $ 410,386 $ 215,885 Issuance of common stock for future services $ - $ 5,000 Increase in right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 3,958,260 $ -

ACQUISITIONS: Assets acquired: Accounts receivable $ 836,886 $ - Prepaid expenses 18,454 - Property and equipment 1,186,198 - Right of use assets 457,239 - Security deposits 7,000 - Intangible assets 404,374 - Total assets acquired 2,910,151 - Less: liabilities assumed: Accounts payable 211,303 - Accrued expenses 12,702 - Accrued compensation and related benefits 152,631 - Notes payable 1,595,939 - Lease liabilities 457,239 - Total liabilities assumed 2,429,814 - Net assets acquired $ 480,337 $ -

