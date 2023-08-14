The Glimpse Group, Inc.: PulpoAR Provides AI-Powered Skin Analysis and Product Recommendation Software Solutions to Yves Rocher

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse"), (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, announced today that its subsidiary company, PulpoAR, LLC (www.pulpoar.com) - a provider of omnichannel virtual try-on V-commerce solutions utilizing AR & AI technologies customized for beauty, makeup and fashion brands - has entered into a software license agreement for its SkinAI solution with Yves Rocher, a global skin care, cosmetics and perfume company.

As part of this initial software license agreement, valued in the mid five figures, PulpoAR will provide Yves Rocher with the ability to integrate more than 100 of its beauty product SKUs on the SkinAI software, which could translate in hundreds of thousands online diagnostics per month.

PulpoAR's SkinAI software is a web-based skin analysis tool developed with dermatologists that analyzes skin strengths and areas of focus across six different skin types, resulting in a web-based, real time visual recommendation tool that identifies the most suitable product for the skin of the user.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/853329425'share=copy

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse, commented, "The utilization of AI and AR to deliver virtual try-on solutions to brands is a powerful tool, creating engaging experiences for the consumer with a high conversion rate. We believe that in time, virtual-try on technologies will become an integral part of the online buying experience and we are excited to work with Yves Rocher and our other global brands on implementing these technologies in increasing scale."

About PulpoAR

PulpoAR is an Augmented Reality company providing omnichannel virtual try-on V-commerce solutions using AR & AI technologies customized for beauty, makeup and fashion brands. PulpoAR provides enterprise customers with effective, easy to integrate plug-ins for web and mobile app based platforms, allowing for fast and effortless integration at scale utilizing a SaaS business model. Its solutions allow for customization and tailoring of the AR experience specific audiences and needs. For more information, please visit www.pulpoar.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple immersive technology, enterprise focused, software & services companies. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies the challenges faced by immersive technology companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

