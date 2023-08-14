Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Unveils the TH80-X: A Refreshed Look and Enhanced Playability With Rotary Knob Innovation

Epomaker is thrilled to announce its latest addition to the TH80 family - the TH80-X

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Prepare to embark on a journey of innovation and possibilities as Epomaker proudly presents the TH80-X. This groundbreaking keyboard redefines the art of typing, merging cutting-edge technology with intuitive design.

Compact 75% Space-saving Layout

Epomkaer's commitment to crafting premium yet affordable keyboards for keyboard enthusiasts shines through in the TH80-X. Embodying the perfect amalgamation of functionality and portability, TH80-X boasts a space-efficient 75% layout that conserves desk space without compromising usability. Users can now revel in an uncluttered and efficient workspace, fostering productivity and creativity. Despite a 75% layout keyboard, rest assured that the TH80-X remains highly customizable through the Epomaker Driver, which allows users to create macro for further keyboard usage.

Innovative Large Rotary Knob for Precise Control

In the realm of modern custom keyboards, a volume control knob has become commonplace. However, Epomaker is consistently dedicated to pushing beyond the ordinary and transcending product constraints. Epomaker has made a breakthrough with the knob on TH80-X. With a few shortcuts, the knob can adjust the device volume, screen display, RGB backlight, connection status, and more.

Personalized LCD Screen for Dynamic Customization

Breakthroughs not only on the knob but also on the screen. For a better response to the knob control, TH80-X is equipped with a built-in LCD screen. With the addition of this dynamic display, customers are granted the freedom to craft and showcase personalized animations, logos, or cherished images from the Epomaker Driver, making the keyboard more individual and embracing distinctiveness.

Unique Combination for an Unprecedented Type Experience

Designed in a gasket structure, Epomaker aims to combine the most satisfying typing feeling and unparalleled sound profile together. Harnessing the cutting-edge structure, TH80-X elevates typing experiences to a new level. Crafted with meticulous precision, the gasket structure effectively minimizes vibration and noise, providing a gratifying sound experience that exceeds expectations. A unique combination with the iron plate, the keyboard offers the combined middle-ground typing feeling of bouncy and stable.

Triple Mode Connection and 8000 mAh Large Battery

Engineered with durability in mind, Epomaker TH80-X boasts triple-mode connectivity - including wired USB, wireless Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz - providing seamless compatibility across a myriad of devices. Under Bluetooth connection, the keyboard can connect up to three devices at the same time. The keyboard is compatible with Windows and macOS systems, which can also be effortlessly switched between via a slight rotation of the knob. Moreover, the TH80-X is placed with two 4000mAh batteries, totaling 8000mAh battery, for uninterrupted usage, eradicating concerns of constant recharging for extended periods of work and play.

Price and Availability

Epomaker TH80-X has been released on Epomaker's official website now. This budget keyboard offers remarkable playability and various switch options, all at the same price point

