Curated Mental Health Expands Services to New Location in Williamsburg

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Curated Mental Health proudly announces its expansion to a new location at Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn. The move signifies a strategic step towards providing enhanced mental health services and cutting-edge treatments to the broader NYC community.

Curated Mental Health is a group of mental health professionals dedicated to delivering high-quality care. Specializing in Ketamine Assisted Therapy (IV therapy and Spravato) and TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), the practice offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to individual needs. Whether through online or in-person consultations, Curated Mental Health's providers are committed to ensuring patients receive the care they deserve.

At the core of Curated Mental Health's mission is a commitment to creating a brighter future for mental health. The recent Grand Opening event held on Aug. 8, 2023, marked a significant step in this direction. The rooftop event was held against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset and united professionals from across the industry, fostering connections and networking within our vibrant community - all against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset and New York skyline.

Reflecting on the success of the Grand Opening event, Curated Mental Health is energized by the dedication and passion that propel its commitment to community wellness. With a focus on growth and service, Curated Mental Health looks forward to a future of positive impact and transformative care.

For more information about Curated Mental Health's new location and range of services, please visit www.curatedmentalhealth.com.

