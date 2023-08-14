MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports Inc. Announces Launch of Reg CF Offering to Raise up to $3 Million With Issuance Express

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Moneyline Sports Inc., a provider of predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, today announced the launch of an equity offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). The offering is available to accredited and non-accredited retail investors on the Issuance Express funding portal. Prospective investors can find details on the company and the investment opportunity at: https://issuanceexpress.com/moneylinesports.

Moneyline Sports will use proceeds from the capital raise to launch its long-awaited SportstraderAi platform. SportstraderAi, what the company refers to as a "Bloomberg Terminal" for all sports, is the first AI-driven consumer-facing platform for betting odds and sports data. Tested in partnership with Betfair for large volume trading and syndicate betting, SportstraderAi intends to provide those interested in betting on sports legally within the US a sophisticated user experience, featuring capabilities to run sports betting simulations across all the major sportsbooks. It is designed to help users find potentially winning bets and the smartest bets each day while balancing risk and reward to improve the chances of winning in the long-term.

The Company is selling shares at $1.00 per common share to raise a maximum of $3,000,000, with a minimum investment of $500. More information can be found at Issuance Express at https://issuanceexpress.com/moneylinesports.

About Moneyline Sports

At Moneyline Sports, we believe in Math, not Intuition. The Company provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. The Company has developed its real-time data and betting odds platform SportstraderAi, driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. It provides sports fans and bettors an inside edge through professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and SMS alerts.

About Issuance Express

Issuance Express (jumpstart Micro, Inc., d.b.a. Issuance Express) is a Funding Portal registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA. Under the regulation, Issuance Express acts as an Intermediary platform for Issuers (companies selling securities in compliance with the rules) and Investors (individuals purchasing services offered by Issuers). Issuance Express does not provide investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons. Issuers and Investors should carefully read the disclosures and investor educational materials found on Issuance Express. Investors should always weigh the risk of making investments, which includes the potential loss of your investment and the illiquid nature of non-public shares.

