Hanryu Holdings Inc: Hanryu Holdings Partners with SALTLUX for Development of Artificial Intelligence Powered Conversational Virtual Assistant on Popular K-Culture Fandom Application, FANTOO

Introducing FANTOO's assistant, Deok Gom, to enhance user engagement with Talkbot, an intelligent chatbot powered by AI

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of social media platform, FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, has partnered with SALTLUX, the first artificial intelligence ('AI') company listed on the KOSDAQ exchange and holder of the most AI and big data-related patents in Korea, to incorporate AI-powered technology into the Company's popular global fandom application, FANTOO.

Hanryu Holdings will incorporate SALTLUX's AI-powered conversational virtual assistant to enhance user engagement with Talkbot, an intelligent chatbot, onto the FANTOO application. Hanryu Holdings plans to apply their and SALTLUX's technologies to the upcoming personalized AI assistant service. Deok Gom, FANTOO's virtual assistant, is a representative character of FANTOO whose name means to be passionate about something. The service is scheduled to be launched within this year and will include personal AI and Club AI, offering customized services based on user personality and lifestyle analysis.

Hanryu Holdings is focused on enhancing its users experience by fostering strong connections between users and k-culture artists. Through the power of AI, FANTOO will provide users with a service guide, recommendations based on interests and keywords, Korean Wave information, FANTOO Point (FP) management and settlement, and AI chatbot functionality with 1:1 conversation and customer service. FANTOO also features The Club AI while will offer users relevant articles and posts, feed automation, and merchandise recommendations. The AI assistant service will be accessed through FP platforms in beta and offered as a paid service after going live.

Furthermore, FANTOO utilizes AI voice synthesis and deep learning technology to integrate voice into its AI assistant services. The services will be available in over 10 languages worldwide, and the primary voice character will be selected through self-recording. Users will have the option to choose from a diverse range of voices, including those of celebrities, sports stars, and even their own voice.

Chang-Hyuk Kang, CEO and Director of Hanryu Holdings, commented, "We are pleased to partner with SALTLUX to integrate AI into FANTOO. This advanced technology will provide our loyal userbase with an enhanced experience on FANTOO. Launching our conversational virtual assistant is only the beginning of AI capabilities on our platform."

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, and include the expected gross proceeds from the initial public offering, the use of proceeds from the offering, the expected date for the Company's ordinary shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected closing date of the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's preliminary prospectus (Registration No. 333-269419), filed with the SEC on July 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:

Hanryu Holdings, Inc.

SunYoung Jang

jsy@fns.ai

contact@hanryuholdings.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Hanryu@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Hanryu Holdings Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773910/Hanryu-Holdings-Partners-with-SALTLUX-for-Development-of-Artificial-Intelligence-AI-Powered-Conversational-Virtual-Assistant-on-Popular-K-Culture-Fandom-Application-FANTOO