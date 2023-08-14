Anzeige
WKN: 925083 | ISIN: US5319141090
14.08.23
14.08.23
08:20 Uhr
5,750 Euro
-0,200
-3,36 %
PR Newswire
14.08.2023 | 15:00
63 Leser
Lifeway Foods, Inc.: Lifeway Foods Announces Record Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales increase 17.1% year-over-year to $39.2 million ; up 34.5% compared to 2021

Delivers 15th straight quarter of year-over-year net sales growth and 1,170 basis points of year-over-year gross profit margin improvement

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

"I am thrilled to report yet another exceptional quarter in 2023, highlighted by our continued trend of strong year-over-year net sales growth as well as substantial gross margin improvements," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Our proactive operating discipline, along with easing inflationary pressures, have recently allowed us to further reap the benefits of our consistent topline expansion as our gross profit margin increased 1,170 basis points year-over-year and 710 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Alongside the improving profitability, our impressive net sales growth of 17.1%, Lifeway's 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, reflects another meaningful increase in volumes and the wide customer acceptance of inflation-justified price increases. Our customers continue to demonstrate their loyalty to our premium, better-for-you offerings, and we continue to capitalize on incremental consumers seeking out high quality products at an exceptional value through our strategic investments in both retail and branding initiatives. As usual, we will pursue further measures to gain exposure to new customers through both marketing and distribution opportunities. We see potential growth avenues for our core kefir products, as well as Lifeway Farmer Cheese, a strong performing item that has the benefit of recent press attention related to popular social media recipes for blended cottage cheese. I'm proud of our execution so far this year and energized to build upon the momentum in the second half of 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales were $39.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $5.7 million or 17.1% from the same period of 2022. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 28.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.0% in the same period of 2022. The 1,170 basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of our branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 15.9% in the same period of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast
A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Media:
Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands)




June 30,

2023



December 31,




Unaudited



2022


Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

7,449



$

4,444


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances
of $1,390 and $1,820 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively



11,320




11,414


Inventories, net



9,670




9,631


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,214




1,445


Refundable income taxes



4




44


Total current assets



29,657




26,978











Property, plant and equipment, net



21,699




20,905


Operating lease right-of-use asset



136




174


Goodwill



11,704




11,704


Intangible assets, net



7,168




7,438


Other assets



1,800




1,800


Total assets


$

72,164



$

68,999











Current liabilities









Current portion of note payable


$

1,250



$

1,250


Accounts payable



5,565




7,979


Accrued expenses



4,294




3,813


Accrued income taxes



1,024




-


Total current liabilities



12,133




13,042


Line of credit



2,777




2,777


Note payable



1,980




2,477


Operating lease liabilities



73




104


Deferred income taxes, net



3,029




3,029


Total liabilities



19,992




21,429











Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)


















Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



-




-


Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,656
and 14,645 outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



6,509




6,509


Paid-in capital



4,167




3,624


Treasury stock, at cost



(16,920)




(16,993)


Retained earnings



58,416




54,430


Total stockholders' equity



52,172




47,570











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

72,164



$

68,999


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
 (In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,




2023



2022



2023



2022















Net sales


$

39,230



$

33,491



$

77,134



$

67,590



















Cost of goods sold



27,299




27,207




56,329




55,070


Depreciation expense



651




587




1,299




1,243


Total cost of goods sold



27,950




27,794




57,628




56,313



















Gross profit



11,280




5,697




19,506




11,277



















Selling expenses



2,571




2,482




6,090




5,684


General and administrative



3,808




2,839




6,943




6,131


Amortization expense



135




135




270




270


Total operating expenses



6,514




5,456




13,303




12,085



















Income (loss) from operations



4,766




241




6,203




(808)



















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(109)




(52)




(213)




(94)


Gain on sale of property and equipment



33




-




33




-


Other (expense) income, net



(5)




(4)




-




(5)


Total other income (expense)



(81)




(56)




(180)




(99)



















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



4,685




185




6,023




(907)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes



1,529




65




2,037




(132)



















Net income (loss)


$

3,156



$

120



$

3,986



$

(775)



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic


$

0.22



$

0.01



$

0.27



$

(0.05)


Diluted


$

0.21



$

0.01



$

0.26



$

(0.05)



















Weighted average common shares:

















Basic



14,654




15,466




14,649




15,450


Diluted



15,084




15,875




15,058




15,772


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)




Six months ended June 30,




2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)


$

3,986



$

(775)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to operating cash flow:









Depreciation and amortization



1,569




1,513


Stock-based compensation



655




547


Non-cash interest expense



3




3


Bad debt expense



2




-


Deferred revenue



-




(15)


Gain on sale of equipment



(33)




-


(Increase) decrease in operating assets:









Accounts receivable



91




(424)


Inventories



(39)




(151)


Refundable income taxes



40




(440)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



232




154


Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:









Accounts payable



(2,526)




246


Accrued expenses



451




(462)


Accrued income taxes



1,024




(725)


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



5,455




(529)











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(1,990)




(1,710)


Proceeds from sales of equipment



40




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(1,950)




(1,710)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of note payable



(500)




(500)


Net cash used in financing activities



(500)




(500)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



3,005




(2,739)











Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,444




9,233











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period


$

7,449



$

6,494











Supplemental cash flow information:









Cash paid for income taxes, net


$

973



$

640


Cash paid for interest


$

238



$

88











Non-cash investing activities









Accrued purchase of property and equipment


$

110



$

398


Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations


$

-



$

36


SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
